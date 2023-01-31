ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Spice Suite blossoms into larger space in NE DC's Langdon neighborhood

WASHINGTON (7News) — As we celebrate Black History Month, 7News checked back in with a local retailer who is the first Black woman in D.C. to own a strip mall. D.C. native and educator Angel Gregorio first opened her spice shop in Tacoma in 2015. Seven years later, her business has grown so much that she needed a larger space.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WJLA

Alexandria City High School evacuated after bomb threat, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City High School's (ACHS) King Street campus was evacuated Wednesday afternoon in response to an alleged bomb threat made over the phone, Alexandria City Public Schools announced. At 2:25, the school started evacuation protocols after the King Street campus and the Minnie Howard campus...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Man in 80s, woman in 60s die in Montgomery County house fire, officials say

ASPEN HILL, Md. (7News) — A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s died Wednesday night after a fire burned through a home in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Aspen Hill. Fire crews said they pulled the woman from the burning building and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy