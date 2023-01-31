Read full article on original website
Demolition work underway as Ireland's Four Courts looks to rebuild, reopen in late summer
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Nearly six months after a fiery crash at Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, management at the popular pub said demolition work is now underway inside the building. It’s a key step in what’s been a lengthy process, as staff looks to rebuild and hope for a re-opening in late summer.
Fairfax County elementary school celebrates 'Woodchuck Day' instead of Groundhog Day
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Groundhog Day is recognized nationwide but for one Fairfax County elementary school, Feb. 2, is known as "Woodchuck Day." Students at Weyanoke Elementary School in Alexandria, Va. were greeted by the school's mascot, who is a woodchuck, when they got off the bus coming to school.
Spice Suite blossoms into larger space in NE DC's Langdon neighborhood
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we celebrate Black History Month, 7News checked back in with a local retailer who is the first Black woman in D.C. to own a strip mall. D.C. native and educator Angel Gregorio first opened her spice shop in Tacoma in 2015. Seven years later, her business has grown so much that she needed a larger space.
Hundreds show up at Arlington Narcan training event after Wakefield HS apparent overdose
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Earlier this week, a high school student in Arlington County was found unresponsive after an apparent overdose. Dispatch audio indicates the opioid reversal medication known as Narcan was administered quickly. That incident led to a huge response from the community looking for more of those...
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
Transit Union blasts Metro for lack of employee protection following recent shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a Metro Transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) blasted the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for failing to provide better protection and safety measures for transit workers and riders. “I want...
DC schools rent Audi Field, buys manure with federal COVID-19 relief money | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — Manure, a birdbath, picnic tables, sports equipment and a soccer stadium rental are among the items D.C. Public School (DCPS) leaders bought using federal COVID-19 relief money. The DCPS account records show $907,367 spent on "outdoor learning supplies” including roughly 5,000 metal tables. Expenses of $230,886...
Frustration among businesses as safety concerns persist at Alexandria shopping center
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News is hearing from business owners and store employees at Alexandria's Bradlee Shopping Center, who say safety concerns persist nearly eight months after a fight between teens turned deadly in the shopping center parking lot. It was May of 2022 when an 18-year-old Alexandria City...
Driver has 'medical emergency' steers pickup truck into Arlington building, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he drove a pickup truck into a building in Arlington, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Columbia Pike shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found the truck, crashed head-first into a building.
16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
Metro employee killed, 3 others hurt after shooting at Potomac Avenue station: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro Transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday after an altercation with a gunman on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in southeast D.C. shortly before 9...
'Hard on all of us': how APS is responding after an apparent drug overdose at Wakefield HS
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — 7News is talking to leadership at Arlington Public Schools about their response to an apparent drug overdose at Wakefield High School. Arlington County Police were called to the school after a student was found unconscious in a school bathroom at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. "That's...
Alexandria City High School evacuated after bomb threat, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City High School's (ACHS) King Street campus was evacuated Wednesday afternoon in response to an alleged bomb threat made over the phone, Alexandria City Public Schools announced. At 2:25, the school started evacuation protocols after the King Street campus and the Minnie Howard campus...
Metro worker's fatal shooting latest in string of violence. What's the plan to fix it?
WASHINGTON (7News) — The killing of a Metro employee and the shooting of three others Wednesday came just six days after Metro officials told their board of directors what they were doing to try to keep the system safe. It also follows a number of violent incidents involving Metro...
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
Man's BMW carjacked at gunpoint in Crystal City; Arlington police looking for 4 men
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday in Crystal City, Arlington police said, adding that they are now looking for four men in connection to the crime. The incident took place around 10:14 p.m. in the 400 block of 23rd Street S. A man was...
Man in 80s, woman in 60s die in Montgomery County house fire, officials say
ASPEN HILL, Md. (7News) — A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s died Wednesday night after a fire burned through a home in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Aspen Hill. Fire crews said they pulled the woman from the burning building and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.
Heroic Metro employee honored, remembered by friends and family after being shot on duty
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, flags flew at half-staff, black bunting covered parts of Metro’s headquarters and residents left flowers as longtime Metro employee Robert Cunningham was being remembered and hailed as a hero. Cunningham was shot and killed Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station as...
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
