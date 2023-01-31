ASPEN HILL, Md. (7News) — A man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s died Wednesday night after a fire burned through a home in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The fire took place in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Aspen Hill. Fire crews said they pulled the woman from the burning building and transported her to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

