Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
Former Westland cop not guilty of punching and strangling ex while driving
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sebastian Iavasile, a former police officer in Westland, was found not guilty on all charges of domestic violence that were filed against him after his now ex-girlfriend said he punched and strangled her while they were driving home from a wedding reception. Iavasile had just...
Fleeing Detroit suspect leads police to home where stolen Jeep and guns found
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confiscated multiple firearms, a suspect's cell phones and even found a stolen vehicle after arresting a suspect late Wednesday. The arrest happened after an attempted traffic stop in which the driver instead fled the scene. The first officer was in the area of...
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Juvenile arrested for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle. Kelly and two others, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's' cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. In the days following their disappearance, Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp tracked his vehicle through Onstar and discovered it at three locations in Warren. Warren Police discovered the vehicle and arrested a juvenile on Jan. 28, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. This suspect is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, according to prosecutors. At this time, it is not believed the juvenile is connected to the disappearance of Kelly, Givens and Wicker. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates on the search for these three missing men.
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
Dexter teen found safe, sheriff's office confirms
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Dexter student they were worried was lured away from their family has been found safe.
Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
Authorities searching for Dexter High School student believed to be groomed over internet, lured away
DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
Macomb County medical examiner employees charged with stealing drugs from dead people
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two employees with the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office are facing charges after authorities allege they stole drugs from people at the morgue. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, of Chesterfield, and Jacob Kettlewell, 50, of Oxford, are accused of stealing 1,200 pills from the property room...
Man shot at Wixom apartment complex
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
Couple deescalates, disarms man with gun on crystal meth at coffee shop
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two friends, enjoying coffee and donuts at the Wyandotte Tim Hortons were in the middle of a very tense situation. Last week, they say 23-year-old Jawad Jones walked in after them, sat down. His emotions then escalated, cursing and crying. "I can see him out...
Couple talks down man who entered Wyandotte Tim Hortons with loaded gun
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – It was a split-second decision made by Brian Gottschalk and Anita Stinson that potentially saved lives after a man walked into a Tim Hortons with a loaded gun. “When I saw him lay the gun on the table, I just wanted to get his attention and...
Teen allegedly stole car, crashed it into Jackson home
The car also took out the house's front porch.
Stellantis Raid Turns Into Mad Max Rodeo As Cops Detain Nine Thieves
Truck thieves scramble to escape with stolen vehicles. Car thieves have taken the world by storm over the last few years with their increasingly brave antics leading to some pretty shocking stories. Everything from heists to carjackings where no one's safety, other than that of the criminal, was ever considered. However, recently a full-on raid was discovered and a total of nine suspects were detained when police caught wind of a crime that would rival that of any car heist we've seen to date. The craziest part has got to be that the vehicles didn't even make it to the dealer before nearly being stolen and you might be shocked to find out exactly what they were after.
Friend of the Court claims man fathered child with woman he's never met • Child's $1,000 Grubhub order
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Detroit man who assaulted pregnant mother of his child, her mom sentenced to jail
DETROIT – A Detroit man who assaulted a pregnant mother of his child and her mother while on bail has been sentenced to jail. An emergency hearing on Wednesday was held for 22-year-old Torrion Hudson, where 36th district court Judge Patricia Jefferson made the decision to revoke Hudson’s original bond.
