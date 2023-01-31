(CBS DETROIT) - According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle. Kelly and two others, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's' cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. In the days following their disappearance, Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp tracked his vehicle through Onstar and discovered it at three locations in Warren. Warren Police discovered the vehicle and arrested a juvenile on Jan. 28, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. This suspect is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, according to prosecutors. At this time, it is not believed the juvenile is connected to the disappearance of Kelly, Givens and Wicker. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates on the search for these three missing men.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO