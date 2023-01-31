ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

CBS Detroit

Juvenile arrested for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle. Kelly and two others, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's' cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. In the days following their disappearance, Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp tracked his vehicle through Onstar and discovered it at three locations in Warren. Warren Police discovered the vehicle and arrested a juvenile on Jan. 28, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. This suspect is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, according to prosecutors. At this time, it is not believed the juvenile is connected to the disappearance of Kelly, Givens and Wicker. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates on the search for these three missing men. 
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Authorities searching for Dexter High School student believed to be groomed over internet, lured away

DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
DEXTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
Motorious

Stellantis Raid Turns Into Mad Max Rodeo As Cops Detain Nine Thieves

Truck thieves scramble to escape with stolen vehicles. Car thieves have taken the world by storm over the last few years with their increasingly brave antics leading to some pretty shocking stories. Everything from heists to carjackings where no one's safety, other than that of the criminal, was ever considered. However, recently a full-on raid was discovered and a total of nine suspects were detained when police caught wind of a crime that would rival that of any car heist we've seen to date. The craziest part has got to be that the vehicles didn't even make it to the dealer before nearly being stolen and you might be shocked to find out exactly what they were after.
DETROIT, MI
