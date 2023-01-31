ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri to Observe Earthquake Awareness Month

Each February, the state of Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month to emphasize the chance of a major earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) and the importance of being prepared. Located in Southeast Missouri, the NMSZ generated some of the most powerful earthquakes to ever jolt the nation....
Missouri’s Getting A New Beer, Should Budweiser Be Worried?

There's a new beer coming to town, should Missouri's own Budweiser be worried? I don't think so. Have you ever heard of Yuengling? I have. When I asked about a local beer while visiting Wilmington, North Carolina, that's what the bartender suggested. At the time I knew nothing so I just enjoyed it. Later I found out it was a beer brewed in Pennsylvania, which has always confused me. But hey, it was a beer I had never had and apparently it was the beer that sold well in that bar that wasn't any of the usual suspects.
5 Misconceptions People Have About Missouri Plus One Extra

It's funny what misconceptions people have about Missouri. A while back I wrote an article talking about 10 things I learned after moving to Missouri. (You can read that below if you keep scrolling.) Now, I'm going to drop some knowledge on you about five misconceptions others have about Missouri. Actually, I included one extra, so it's six in total.
Is It Illegal To Park On Your Lawn In Missouri or Illinois?

Friday night my town's police department posted a note on their Facebook page reminding folks that it's a City Ordinance violation to park your vehicle on your front lawn. That didn't go over very well, with some residents getting chirpy at the police department about it. I figured it needed a little more investigation. So is it illegal to park on your front lawn in Missouri or Illinois?
