Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri to Observe Earthquake Awareness Month
Each February, the state of Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month to emphasize the chance of a major earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) and the importance of being prepared. Located in Southeast Missouri, the NMSZ generated some of the most powerful earthquakes to ever jolt the nation....
Missouri’s Getting A New Beer, Should Budweiser Be Worried?
There's a new beer coming to town, should Missouri's own Budweiser be worried? I don't think so. Have you ever heard of Yuengling? I have. When I asked about a local beer while visiting Wilmington, North Carolina, that's what the bartender suggested. At the time I knew nothing so I just enjoyed it. Later I found out it was a beer brewed in Pennsylvania, which has always confused me. But hey, it was a beer I had never had and apparently it was the beer that sold well in that bar that wasn't any of the usual suspects.
Twenty Attorneys General Warn Walgreens, CVS Over Abortion Pills
Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by 19 other attorneys general,...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing In Missouri and Illinois … Is Yours?
Need a heated or weighted blanket? A new set of sheets? K-cups for your coffee maker? Bed Bath & Beyond has it. What about that Soda Stream machine? That robot vacuum you've always wanted? Or that personal massager?. They have those too. That said, one of the more interesting stores...
5 Misconceptions People Have About Missouri Plus One Extra
It's funny what misconceptions people have about Missouri. A while back I wrote an article talking about 10 things I learned after moving to Missouri. (You can read that below if you keep scrolling.) Now, I'm going to drop some knowledge on you about five misconceptions others have about Missouri. Actually, I included one extra, so it's six in total.
Is It Illegal To Park On Your Lawn In Missouri or Illinois?
Friday night my town's police department posted a note on their Facebook page reminding folks that it's a City Ordinance violation to park your vehicle on your front lawn. That didn't go over very well, with some residents getting chirpy at the police department about it. I figured it needed a little more investigation. So is it illegal to park on your front lawn in Missouri or Illinois?
Missouri House OKs Raising Bar For Constitutional Amendments
A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law. Lawmakers voted 106-50 along party lines in favor of the proposed constitutional amendment. Republican lawmakers have been trying for years to...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0