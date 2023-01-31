ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Author Booted From Horror Writers Association Over Racist, Transphobic Rants

Horror fiction fans are used to being disgusted, but the hate-filled words of one of the genre’s leading writers have left many feeling truly sickened this week.On Tuesday, the Horror Writers Association (HWA) announced that it had decided to expel Thomas F. Monteleone, 76, from its membership and ban him from future events run by the organization. Monteleone, who has written dozens of novels and edited the popular Borderlands horror anthology series since the 1980s, had previously been honored with multiple prestigious Bram Stoker Awards from the HWA, including with one of its 2016 Lifetime Achievement Awards. But a statement...
The Guardian

Top 10 imaginary journeys in literature

Growing up in South Africa, it seemed that most of the damp, spotted books available to me were published in Britain. They tended to be set either in gothic country houses or on the streets of London, and they left me with a very clear (if partial and fictitious) impression of the city. When I moved to Britain, I spent several days wandering around London and felt a strong sense of deja vu: a simultaneous recognition and alienation that comes from the converging of real and invented places.
Elle

Bianca Saunders Luxe At.Kollektive Collection Is Boundary-Pushing

Bianca Saunders has a lot to celebrate. Last month, the 29-year-old South London-reared menswear designer unveiled another stellar men’s collection in Paris – fashion editors mentally added the printed shirts and striking striped sets to their AW23 wish lists – and today comes the unveiling of a new capsule line: At.Kollektive spearheaded by Ecco leather, the leather tannery created by Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco shoes.
crimereads.com

Capturing the Voice—and Honesty—of Adolescence

I am not known as a young adult author, but I have published two novels about an adolescent character. Travis Hollister is, in the first book, 12 years old, and in the second, nineteen. The novels, Sweet Dream Baby and Night Letter, are really one story, or the stories of two years in Travis’s life, with a gap of six years separating them.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy