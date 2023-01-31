ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'

WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
WILTON, CT
darientimes.com

Ash Creek residents raise concerns about UI powerline upgrades

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A local non-profit committed to preserving a tidal creek and surrounding wetlands is raising concerns about how plans to upgrade power infrastructure along the Fairfield and Bridgeport border might impact the environment there. Gail Robinson, president of the Ash...
FAIRFIELD, CT
athleticbusiness.com

City Approves Funds to Demolish 'Eyesore' Skatepark

A city in Connecticut has approved the funds needed to remove a beachside skatepark that one official described as an "eyesore." The West Haven City Council will spend $23,525 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to remove the cement Savin Rock Skate Park on Beach Street, the New Haven Register reported Friday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K

The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Clearcutting of trees is hurting CT neighborhoods

The General Assembly has recently submitted two bills that speak to tree issues we have been experiencing in Greenwich. Our tree canopy is being reduced by the enhanced tree trimming of Eversource as well as the massive tree removals by the Connecticut Department of Transportation along our transportation corridors. The...
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances

A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Contractor fined $375K in fatal trench collapse

Manchester-based contractor Botticello Inc. has been fined $375,000 for failing to provide legally required protections that resulted in the death of a construction worker in Vernon when the trench he was working in collapsed and crushed him. The fine comes after the company failed to address similar problems in the...
VERNON, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: We took back our grid, but ratepayers deserve more

Following the devastating events of 2020 — Tropical Storm Isaias, unexpected rate increases and an unprecedented global health event — politicians in Hartford came together on a bipartisan basis to enact landmark legislation known as the “Take Back Our Grid” Act. This was a powerful first step toward reclaiming regulatory accountability over the monopoly utilities that provide our essential services such as electricity, gas and water.
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: Help for ex-prisoners benefits everyone

Connecticut has made significant strides in criminal justice reform in the past decade, with the clearest example the closure of prisons due to falling inmate populations. Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing this year, the latest in a series of moves as the state’s prison population has decreased by 44 percent since 2012.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: The facts about longshoremen in CT

I am writing to you in response to your article on Jan. 23 headlined “The existence of union dock workers in CT may soon be decided.”. I am not sure of the purpose of this article, but I think your readers are entitled to have a more accurate picture of the developments at the New London State Pier from the International Longshoremen’s Association’s perspective.
NEW LONDON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
NORWALK, CT

