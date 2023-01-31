Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Related
State audit of COVID spending by 10 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending
A new audit by CohnReznick found $2.2 million in unsupported spending by 10 towns. Many of the flagged costs involved payroll. The post State audit of COVID spending by 10 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'
WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
darientimes.com
Ash Creek residents raise concerns about UI powerline upgrades
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A local non-profit committed to preserving a tidal creek and surrounding wetlands is raising concerns about how plans to upgrade power infrastructure along the Fairfield and Bridgeport border might impact the environment there. Gail Robinson, president of the Ash...
darientimes.com
Stamford planned to hire an outside firm to allocate COVID business grants. Now it will do it in-house.
STAMFORD — Nearly eight months after city boards approved a request from Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration to use $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money to provide grants to struggling small businesses, the money remains untouched. The administration planned to use a portion of the federal funding to...
athleticbusiness.com
City Approves Funds to Demolish 'Eyesore' Skatepark
A city in Connecticut has approved the funds needed to remove a beachside skatepark that one official described as an "eyesore." The West Haven City Council will spend $23,525 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to remove the cement Savin Rock Skate Park on Beach Street, the New Haven Register reported Friday.
trumbulltimes.com
Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K
The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
darientimes.com
Opinion: Clearcutting of trees is hurting CT neighborhoods
The General Assembly has recently submitted two bills that speak to tree issues we have been experiencing in Greenwich. Our tree canopy is being reduced by the enhanced tree trimming of Eversource as well as the massive tree removals by the Connecticut Department of Transportation along our transportation corridors. The...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Counterfeit Currency Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is turning to the community to assist in helping solve an ongoing investigation involving a female. Bridgeport Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Gregor is heading up the investigation that involves the criminal activity. The activity with the female is for counterfeiting and just recently happened.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Providers and Public Officials Back Proposals to Shore Up Connecticut’s EMS System
Dozens of emergency medical providers gathered in Hartford Monday with state and town officials to warn of worrying shortfalls in Connecticut’s EMS system driven by a number of factors including short staffing and inadequate reimbursement rates. Men and women in first responder uniforms crowded a conference room in the...
Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances
A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
Occupational Health Safety
Connecticut Contractor Faces Willful Violations After OSHA Finds Trenching Violations
OSHA also proposed $375K in penalties. OSHA said that a contractor’s lack of safeguards played a part in a worker's death last year, and now the company is facing about $375K in proposed penalties. According to a news release, in July 2022, a worker was in an eight-foot-deep trench...
Journal Inquirer
Contractor fined $375K in fatal trench collapse
Manchester-based contractor Botticello Inc. has been fined $375,000 for failing to provide legally required protections that resulted in the death of a construction worker in Vernon when the trench he was working in collapsed and crushed him. The fine comes after the company failed to address similar problems in the...
darientimes.com
Opinion: We took back our grid, but ratepayers deserve more
Following the devastating events of 2020 — Tropical Storm Isaias, unexpected rate increases and an unprecedented global health event — politicians in Hartford came together on a bipartisan basis to enact landmark legislation known as the “Take Back Our Grid” Act. This was a powerful first step toward reclaiming regulatory accountability over the monopoly utilities that provide our essential services such as electricity, gas and water.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS
2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FBI accepting applications for student law enforcement camp
Thirty selected students throughout Connecticut will participate in a week-long overnight camp chaperoned by law enforcement and FBI employees.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
darientimes.com
Editorial: Help for ex-prisoners benefits everyone
Connecticut has made significant strides in criminal justice reform in the past decade, with the clearest example the closure of prisons due to falling inmate populations. Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing this year, the latest in a series of moves as the state’s prison population has decreased by 44 percent since 2012.
darientimes.com
Opinion: The facts about longshoremen in CT
I am writing to you in response to your article on Jan. 23 headlined “The existence of union dock workers in CT may soon be decided.”. I am not sure of the purpose of this article, but I think your readers are entitled to have a more accurate picture of the developments at the New London State Pier from the International Longshoremen’s Association’s perspective.
Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
Comments / 0