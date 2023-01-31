Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month of January
It seems like at the end of every calendar year people say, “Good riddance to this year! Next year is going to be our year!” I’m always skeptical when I hear things like that. Then again, I’m just a curmudgeon. Just because the year changes then...
Buckeyes Make the Cut for Star In-State RB Marshall
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
FOX Sports
Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
landgrantholyland.com
This season is Taylor Mikesell’s most impressive yet
Last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team received a monumental boost from the transfer portal when guard Taylor Mikesell joined the Scarlet & Gray. Mikesell started for the Buckeyes following a two-year stint with the Maryland Terrapins and a tough single year with the Oregon Ducks. Immediately, Mikesell made an impact with scoring and leadership that led to a Big Ten regular season conference championship. This season, Mikesell is even better.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Chris Holtmann needs to coach for his job over the next four weeks
We here at Land-Grant Holy Land have mostly been a pretty pro-Chris Holtmann bunch since the coach came to Columbus in 2018 to succeed the legendary Thad Matta. There have been a lot of fairly enjoyable highs under Holt, including teams that have far exceeded preseason expectations, but when his program has ebbed the other way, boy has it ebbed to depths that nobody would wish on their worst enemy.
landgrantholyland.com
Despite spirited comeback, Ohio State falls to Wisconsin at home, 65-60
Certainly, you’ve heard the phrase “an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.” In sports it typically describes two teams — or players — at the top of their game, rolling on all cylinders, getting ready to collide. Thursday night’s game between the Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8)...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State lands No. 10 transfer player, Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosum
The Buckeyes got a much-needed spark in the defensive secondary on Tuesday as they dipped into the transfer portal for their latest addition to Jim Knowles' unit. Plus, an in-state offensive lineman lands an offer from Ohio State as the home-grown talent continues to feel like more of a priority moving forward.
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is telling that Ohio State football’s offensive line situation has drawn such scrutiny in the same winter that started a quarterback competition. To be clear, the duel between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to start the Sept. 2 opener against Indiana still draws the most attention. The process of replacing two tackles and a center headed for the NFL Draft, though, is easily the No. 2 area of concern.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin: Game preview and prediction
Despite a brief respite with a win over Iowa in January, the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is struggling. The Buckeyes are losers in seven of their last eight games, most recently falling to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road. Now, they look to get things back on track with a home game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 10 Ohio State women head north to Wisconsin
The Ohio State women’s basketball team has nine games remaining in the Big Ten schedule. Wednesday, they play one of two consecutive away games, beginning with a trip to the University of Wisconsin. After three straight losses, the Buckeyes hope a game against the Wisconsin Badgers means going back...
Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future
While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State women’s basketball’s return to Earth is a good thing
This season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team has been breaking program records. Whether it’s steals in a game or best start in the University’s women’s basketball history books, if there’s a metric to calculate, the Buckeyes have either broken it or gotten close. After...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s not time to jump ship on the Ohio State women’s basketball team
Two weeks ago, the Ohio State women’s basketball team was ranked No. 2 in the country after the longest undefeated start to a season in program history. Now, they’ve fallen to No. 10 after dropping three straight games, with back-to-back-to-back conference losses to Iowa, Indiana, and Purdue. Three...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut: Coach McGuff and guards Taylor Mikesell, Taylor Thierry on Ohio State’s loss to Purdue
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State women’s basketball team played three tough opponents last week and came out winless. The now-No. 10 Buckeyes spoke to the media following the 73-65 defeat to the Purdue Boilermakers and what went wrong.
Union H.S. Graduate Davison Igbinosun Transfers to Ohio State University Football Program
UNION, NJ -- All-State football player Davison Igbinosun, a 2022 Union High School graduate who was one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation last year, will be transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State University. Igbinosun, a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback who will have three years of athletic eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal after his freshman football season at Ole Miss. According to published reports, his decision occurred after Chris Partridge, the New Jersey native who was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi, was replaced last month. “He’s got the prototypical corner body,” Union football coach Lou Grosso said. “He’s right...
Columbus resident to be a contestant on "Survivor 44"
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is the first Columbus resident to compete on the rugged competition show.
NBC4 Columbus
Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected across Columbus
The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss are trying to send a message -- but they say no one will share it. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kWCdV0. Strauss survivors say their OSU billboards rejected …. The sexual abuse survivors of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
