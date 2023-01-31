Read full article on original website
Calendar for Friday, Feb. 3
The Celtic Angels will weave together Ireland's great tapestry through song, dance and storytelling at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Hasskarl Auditorium in The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham). Tickets: $65-$85 at simpletix.com/e/the-celtic-angels-tickets-117701 or by calling 979-337-7240. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in...
Calendar for Thursday, Feb. 2
Composer-pianist Rob Clearfield taps into Poland’s wellspring of music history with unique arrangements of Polish songs at 5 p.m. Sunday as the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs at Rudder Theater (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Works by Chopin and Lutosławski are also on the docket. Ticket prices: $55 for adults, $10 for students and children. Call 979-696-6100 or the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.
Methodist Church split felt in Bryan-College Station
In an era when the Methodist Church has seen a divisive split over the topic of human sexuality, a new church has emerged in Bryan that was the longtime dream of one local pastor. While still in its formative stages, Bryan Community Church, a United Methodist congregation, has begun holding...
Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 1
The Blinn College District Music Program is bringing in vocal artist Mandi Barrus, a mezzo-soprano, who will appear for three performances at the Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. on the Brenham campus. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
CSISD high school cancels all Tuesday sporting events
The College Station school district postponed Tuesday's sporting events because of expected inclement weather. Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m. A&M Consolidated girls basketball at Rudder, 5 p.m. Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, 5 p.m. College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, 5 p.m. A&M Consolidated...
Lightfoot, Utley among Brazos Valley football players who take part in national signing day
College Station’s Jake Utley and A&M Consolidated’s Joey Lightfoot are going from rivals in high school to teammates in college. The College Station offensive lineman and Consol defensive lineman both signed with Texas-El Paso on Thursday as part of the national signing day ceremonies at their respective high schools.
Schools, county offices closed Wednesday due to weather
Winter weather threats have made their way to the Bryan-College Station area, forcing offices and schools to close on Wednesday. All Brazos County offices will be closed for all non-essential personnel per the authorization of Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. Texas A&M University released a Code Maroon Alert notifying students...
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Pizza and praise: St. Joseph Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week
It was a morning filled with pizza and praise as St. Joseph Catholic School celebrated National Catholic Schools Week by attending a school-wide Mass followed by a pizza lunch on Thursday. This was just one of many celebrations held throughout the elementary and secondary campuses this week. Beginning last Sunday,...
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 7
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring associate head coach Chelsea Newton and host Steve Miller. Guests include Tineya Hylton and McKinzie Green. (air date January 31, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey...
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15
The Texas A&M football has 11 freshman on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
College Station girls basketball team runs past Magnolia West
In every aspect of the game, the buzz word surrounding the College Station girls basketball team is attack. Thursday in a rescheduled District 21-5A matchup against Magnolia West, the Lady Cougars pushed the issue in transition offense and on the boards to take a 57-41 win at Cougar Gym. “That’s...
Commissioners approve resolution to establish specialty court committee
Following months of deliberation, the Brazos County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve a resolution that establishes a specialty court committee. “We’ve been talking about it now for a couple of months, and I’m very pleased to come before you today and say ‘thank you for moving forward,’” American Legion State Vice Commander Tom Marty said Tuesday at the Bryan Administration Building.
Texas A&M's Jack Moss, Austin Bost earn preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams. Moss batted .380 with 18 doubles and 49 RBIs last season, while Bost batted .360 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state
The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12). Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.
Texas A&M Lamara Distin named SEC women’s field athlete of week
Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week Tuesday. Distin won the women’s high jump with a clearing of 6 feet, 2.75 inches at the Razorback Invitational last week. Her mark leads the nation so far this indoor season. A&M...
Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Plans in place to renovate Hearne’s Wood Field
Hearne head football coach Ricky Sargent had to wait an unexpected extra week to coach his first home game with the Eagles in 2017. Rains from Hurricane Harvey had flooded Wood Field, Hearne’s home since 1929, and forced the team to play on a Saturday and rent Franklin’s stadium instead. Last season, the Eagles’ season opener against Burton had a spontaneous site change to Caldwell on the day of the game due to wet field conditions.
