ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
TrustedReviews

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops

If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
SlashGear

There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
TrustedReviews

What is Samsung TV Plus? The free streaming platform explained

Free-to-view TV has been a staple of home viewing for decades, from public broadcast services such as BBC and Channel 4, to platforms such as Freeview and Freesat, and ad-supported online channels in Pluto TV. TV Plus is Samsung’s entrant into the free-to-view market, with thousands of movies and TV...
TrustedReviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared

Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
TrustedReviews

First Impressions: Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Review

The supposed awkward middle child of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 collection certainly has potential, with a large high-end display, a big battery and faster charging than the standard S23 without the price tag of the top-end S23 Ultra. Availability. UKRRP: £1049. USARRP: $999. EuropeTBC. CanadaTBC. AustraliaTBC. Introduction. Samsung has...
Android Police

5 simple ways to access Google Lens on your Android or iPhone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens is a clever tool you can access from your smart device. Touting AI visual recognition powered by neural networks, Lens looks at saved photos and the display on your camera and then offers information about what it sees. Anyone passing on Lens is missing out on one of Google's most valuable services.
Android Police

Leaked Samsung-exclusive Galaxy S23 colors double your options for each model

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this point, there's almost nothing left to the imagination about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series thanks to countless leaks and rumors, including some that showed off the phones in all four colors. But it looks like that's not all there is to it. The latest information to hit the rumor mill concerns the exclusive colors of Samsung's next flagship series, which will supposedly come in two options for each model.
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which model should you buy?

It's official. After weeks of anticipation and leaks, Samsung today finally unveiled its latest generation of Galaxy smartphones during its San Franciso Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 models are exactly what we expect from Samsung: sleek slabs of machinery with beautiful and bright displays, all wrapped in an array of pleasing color palettes.
Phone Arena

Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
The Verge

PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look

Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
ZDNet

How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy