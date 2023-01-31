ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

DELCO.Today

Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support

Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

She Opened Her Heart and Lansdowne Home to Children

Flora thought she was done with parenting after raising three biological children and adopting Shareef and his two sisters, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. But then Rah’mir was born to Flora’s niece, who wasn’t ready for parenting. “When Rah’mir came, I thought: OK, looks like...
LANSDOWNE, PA
DELCO.Today

Lansdowne Accused Nazi War Criminal Fooled Action News

An accused Nazi war criminal from Lansdowne, Jonas Stelmokas, once appeared with Jim Gardner in 1991 on a segment of Action News, without anyone knowing his war background. His appearance is a reminder that even the most astute of us can be fooled, writes David Lee Preston for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDOWNE, PA
DELCO.Today

A New Building and a New Vision for Juvenile Detention Center

Delaware County Councilis considering demolishing the county’s juvenile detention center and building a new facility, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s an added benefit to truly starting from scratch,” Delaware County Councilman and Juvenile Detention Board of Managers Chair Kevin Madden said. “People have trauma that is associated with the brick and mortar …We don’t want to do this halfway, we want to do this right.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

VFTCB Reminds about Schuylkill River Greenways Grant Application Window for 2023 Restoration Fund

The Schuylkill River Greenways annually awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to private and government organizations that work to improve conditions in the Schuylkill River watershed. The 2022 awardees included:. The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. Neighborhood Gardens Trust. Lehigh County Conservation District. These projects, encompassing five...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

