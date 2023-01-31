Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Teen Anthony Alexander Up for Young Hero Award Remembered
On President’s Day a year ago, Anthony Alexander Jr. jumped into the frigid waters of a pond in CollingdalePark to help rescue three children who had fallen through the ice. “They really need help,” he said at the time. “I wasn’t going to sit there and let them drown like that.”
West Chester University to Host 3-Day Events Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
This year, West Chester University will host several special events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday (Jan. 16 this year) traditionally falls during WCU’s winter session. So that the entire campus community can participate, this year’s events will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support
Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
She Opened Her Heart and Lansdowne Home to Children
Flora thought she was done with parenting after raising three biological children and adopting Shareef and his two sisters, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. But then Rah’mir was born to Flora’s niece, who wasn’t ready for parenting. “When Rah’mir came, I thought: OK, looks like...
New Upper Darby Shelter at Capacity as Services Expand
A new homeless shelter, Breaking Bread Community, in Upper Darby has only been open a month but has already reached its maximum capacity of 17 beds, writes Marcus Biddle for WHYY.
Clock Tower Schools Cleared to Open at Former Glen Mills School Site
A school will reopen at the former Glen Mills School property under a settlement agreement between the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Clock Tower Schools. Clock Tower was granted a provisional two-year license to run a residential and day treatment program at the site in Glen Mills.
Lansdowne Accused Nazi War Criminal Fooled Action News
An accused Nazi war criminal from Lansdowne, Jonas Stelmokas, once appeared with Jim Gardner in 1991 on a segment of Action News, without anyone knowing his war background. His appearance is a reminder that even the most astute of us can be fooled, writes David Lee Preston for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best places to dine locally.
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
Delaware County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, a Haverford resident and founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
A New Building and a New Vision for Juvenile Detention Center
Delaware County Councilis considering demolishing the county’s juvenile detention center and building a new facility, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s an added benefit to truly starting from scratch,” Delaware County Councilman and Juvenile Detention Board of Managers Chair Kevin Madden said. “People have trauma that is associated with the brick and mortar …We don’t want to do this halfway, we want to do this right.”
So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?
Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset.
They Faced Life’s Challenges Together and Found Love and Fun
Matt Berbeza from Wilmington, and Rachael Pasternak, who grew up in Glen Mills, met online In February 2020 after both had just started dating again. They seemed to hit it off so Matt was surprised when Rachel disappeared, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bankruptcy Judge Limits Chester City Council Powers, Calls for Change
The Chester City government is “dysfunctional” and needs to be majorly changed, according to Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler. That’s the conclusion of her ruling on Chester’s bankruptcy case, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 45-page ruling from Judge Ceisler described “a pattern...
Get That White Suit Cleaned: Conshohocken Pub Revives NYC Disco Mecca Studio 54
A Conshohocken restaurant bar is recreating the glitz, glam, and disco beat of one of the most iconic 1970s hot spots on the East Coast: Manhattan’s Studio 54. M. English covered the announcement of the Feb. 25 event in The Times Herald. The Studio 54 Adult Prom will take...
As Birds Head to Superbowl, This Wayne Resident Upcycles Eagles Merch for Women
Between classes, an internship, and running a small business, Wayne’s Isabella Dahrouch has a lot on her plate. With the Birds heading to the Super Bowl, the demand for her “hot girl” Eagles apparel could skyrocket, writes Beatrice Forman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Wall Street Journal: Wharton Professor Embraces ChatGPT as Teaching Tool
While many educators are still trying to decide if they should ban ChatGPT or build on it, Ethan Mollick, a professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, has already found a way to use it as a teaching tool, writes Douglas Belkin for The Wall Street Journal.
VFTCB Reminds about Schuylkill River Greenways Grant Application Window for 2023 Restoration Fund
The Schuylkill River Greenways annually awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to private and government organizations that work to improve conditions in the Schuylkill River watershed. The 2022 awardees included:. The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. Neighborhood Gardens Trust. Lehigh County Conservation District. These projects, encompassing five...
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0