Lexington, NC

davidsonlocal.com

Register today: Hospice to host 14th annual Golf Tournament April 13th

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 1, 2023) – Hospice of Davidson County will host its 14th annual golf tournament on Thursday, April 13 at Sapona Country Club in Lexington. The four-person Captain’s Choice event encourages participants to organize their own team, but can also pair individual golfers. Individual registration is...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Salvation Army of Davidson County Lunch and Learn Series

Join us on Wednesdays at 12:15 pm for lunch and an educational topic relative to that month & awareness. February 1st Guest Speaker: Caitlin Williams with The Davidson County Historical Museum. Topic: New Project on African American Heritage Program and Black History Tour Video. February 8th Guest Speaker: Dr. Arnetta...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Benefit dinner planned for former King Police Sergeant

David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling. “I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said. His wife Alli confided that he is the strongest person she knows,...
KING, NC
biloxinewsevents.com

On this day in 1960

Four Black freshmen students from North Carolina A&T — Franklin McCain, Joseph A. McNeil, David L. Richmond and Ezell A. Blair Jr. — began to ask themselves what they were going to do about discrimination. “At what point does a moral man act against injustice?” McCain recalled.
GREENSBORO, NC
cityofgraham.com

A Special Meeting scheduled for February 3 at 12 Noon

A Special Meeting has been scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, in the Council Chamber at City Hall (201 South Main Street, Graham). The purpose of the meeting is to consider purchasing a 2023 Pierce Mid-Mount Tower truck for the Fire Department and award a financing contract for the purchase of a fire truck.
WFMY NEWS2

Welcome home, Lily! Ed Matthews rescues new fur baby

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who knows WFMY News 2 meteorologist Ed Matthews, knows he has a tender heart for animals. Ed is a champion for homeless pets in our community, encouraging folks to adopt, not shop, for their four-legged companions. That's exactly what he did on Monday. Ed welcomed...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus. Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College,...
SALISBURY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion

A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
KING, NC
My Fox 8

A pretty kitten is looking for a home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This pretty kitty is in need of a home. Fiona is a sweet 12-week-old kitten who is spayed and up to date on her vaccines and even has a microchip. If you have space in your home for a cute little girl, call the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina News Headlines for Feb. 1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here’s a quick look at the top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1. A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus but confirmed the body is not a student. Get...
GREENSBORO, NC

