STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A family friend describes Denim Bradshaw, the teen who died after being bucked off a bull as funny and fearless. "His smile went from one side to the other and he would always have a smile on his face. You could never tell what he was really feeling because he just always looked happy," said Jessica Pitt.

