Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Randolph County 8-year-old gives back to Humane Society for birthday
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young man in the Piedmont Triad used his birthday as a chance to give, rather than receive. Kane Simmons of Asheboro celebrated his eighth birthday by giving back to animals in need. His mom said that when they talked about what he wanted for his birthday, he said he […]
davidsonlocal.com
Register today: Hospice to host 14th annual Golf Tournament April 13th
LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 1, 2023) – Hospice of Davidson County will host its 14th annual golf tournament on Thursday, April 13 at Sapona Country Club in Lexington. The four-person Captain’s Choice event encourages participants to organize their own team, but can also pair individual golfers. Individual registration is...
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
davidsonlocal.com
Salvation Army of Davidson County Lunch and Learn Series
Join us on Wednesdays at 12:15 pm for lunch and an educational topic relative to that month & awareness. February 1st Guest Speaker: Caitlin Williams with The Davidson County Historical Museum. Topic: New Project on African American Heritage Program and Black History Tour Video. February 8th Guest Speaker: Dr. Arnetta...
thestokesnews.com
Benefit dinner planned for former King Police Sergeant
David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling. “I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said. His wife Alli confided that he is the strongest person she knows,...
triad-city-beat.com
In Winston-Salem, the cycle to getting off the streets and into a home is long and winding
Editor’s note: Interviews with individuals in this story took place in October 2022. The conversation begins with a notable omission of “good.” The temperature hovers at about 50 degrees and Tara Roberson is starting the day with all the insulation and warmth a frayed moving blanket can provide.
biloxinewsevents.com
On this day in 1960
Four Black freshmen students from North Carolina A&T — Franklin McCain, Joseph A. McNeil, David L. Richmond and Ezell A. Blair Jr. — began to ask themselves what they were going to do about discrimination. “At what point does a moral man act against injustice?” McCain recalled.
cityofgraham.com
A Special Meeting scheduled for February 3 at 12 Noon
A Special Meeting has been scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, in the Council Chamber at City Hall (201 South Main Street, Graham). The purpose of the meeting is to consider purchasing a 2023 Pierce Mid-Mount Tower truck for the Fire Department and award a financing contract for the purchase of a fire truck.
Winston-Salem man helps transform community for people facing homelessness
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People in east Winston-Salem are helping transform their own community. The Housing Authority is in the process of building 81 affordable units, but what’s truly special is the people helping to create them. People like Antonio Surles grew up not far away on Cleveland Avenue. “I was making bad decisions and […]
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
Family friends remember Denim Bradshaw, teenage bull rider who died in rodeo accident
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A family friend describes Denim Bradshaw, the teen who died after being bucked off a bull as funny and fearless. "His smile went from one side to the other and he would always have a smile on his face. You could never tell what he was really feeling because he just always looked happy," said Jessica Pitt.
Welcome home, Lily! Ed Matthews rescues new fur baby
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who knows WFMY News 2 meteorologist Ed Matthews, knows he has a tender heart for animals. Ed is a champion for homeless pets in our community, encouraging folks to adopt, not shop, for their four-legged companions. That's exactly what he did on Monday. Ed welcomed...
triad-city-beat.com
Forsyth County completes annual Point-in-Time count to track individuals experiencing homelessness
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Featured photo: Richard Beck, who is currently unhoused, was counted by the Point-In-Time count on Jan. 25, an annual event...
WXII 12
Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
WBTV
Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus. Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College,...
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
My Fox 8
A pretty kitten is looking for a home
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This pretty kitty is in need of a home. Fiona is a sweet 12-week-old kitten who is spayed and up to date on her vaccines and even has a microchip. If you have space in your home for a cute little girl, call the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.
WXII 12
North Carolina News Headlines for Feb. 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here’s a quick look at the top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1. A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus but confirmed the body is not a student. Get...
wfmynews2.com
Bull riding death: Friends remember Denim Bradshaw
People who knew 14-year-old Denim Bradshaw share their memories of him. The teen bull rider died when he was bucked off during a rodeo in Stokes County.
