decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
'Dr Doom' Nouriel Roubini says 'literally 90% of crypto is a scam' and Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX are not outliers in the market
"Dr. Doom" economist Nouriel Roubini told Yahoo Finance Live that 90% of crypto is a scam. He described the stricken industry as a "total real-bubble Ponzi scheme that is going bust." The former NYU professor called most crypto execs "crooks" and said FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is not an outlier.
The New York Times, Stanford University, Coinbase and Netflix are among FTX's laundry list of creditors, court filing shows
A wide range of companies made it on the 116-page list of creditors that Sam Bankman-Fried's failed crypto exchange owes money to.
SBF's lawyer asked the judge to let the disgraced FTX founder access the company's assets and crypto
An attorney for Sam Bankman-Fried asked a federal judge to allow him access to FTX crypto. Bankman-Fried is currently facing wire fraud and money laundering charges. He's pleaded not guilty. Bankman-Fried resigned as FTX CEO in November 2022 after the company filed for bankruptcy. As a part of Sam Bankman-Fried's...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan
Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Can Purchase Bankruptcy 'Put Options' to Protect Funds on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankruptcy-focused investment firm Cherokee Acquisitions has started offering what it calls “put options” to crypto investors to protect their funds on crypto exchanges Binance, Coinbase and Kraken in the event of a bankruptcy, CoinDesk learned Wednesday from the company.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Have Accumulated Over $108,000,000 in Litecoin in Six Months As LTC Inches Toward $100: Santiment
Litecoin (LTC) is rallying with big support from shark addresses that have accumulated more than $108 million worth of the token within months, according to Santiment. Crypto analytics firm Santiment says shark addresses have “aggressively” accumulated the token since July 2022, helping to push it toward $100. “Litecoin...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
u.today
'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Soars 390% and Becomes Most Profitable Crypto of Month, Here's How
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Popped 26% After Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase jumped more than 26% Thursday after a federal judge in New York dismissed a class action lawsuit against the San Fransico-based company, before settling to around 17%. The lawsuit—first brought against Coinbase in March of last year—alleged that 79 tokens offered by the exchange were...
NEWSBTC
Threshold (T) Makes It To Coinbase Listing, Tezos (XTZ) Collaborates With California’s DMV, And Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Blasts Past By 3700%
The crypto market is ever-growing, with many new developments taking place every hour. These continuous market developments help cryptocurrencies grow. Threshold (T), Tezos (XTZ), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have recently been in the news for several developments. Read more to know how Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is leading the price chart.
