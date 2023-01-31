ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
HAWAII STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Investors Can Purchase Bankruptcy 'Put Options' to Protect Funds on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankruptcy-focused investment firm Cherokee Acquisitions has started offering what it calls “put options” to crypto investors to protect their funds on crypto exchanges Binance, Coinbase and Kraken in the event of a bankruptcy, CoinDesk learned Wednesday from the company.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
AUSTIN, TX
u.today

'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Soars 390% and Becomes Most Profitable Crypto of Month, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Popped 26% After Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase jumped more than 26% Thursday after a federal judge in New York dismissed a class action lawsuit against the San Fransico-based company, before settling to around 17%. The lawsuit—first brought against Coinbase in March of last year—alleged that 79 tokens offered by the exchange were...
GEORGIA STATE
NEWSBTC

Threshold (T) Makes It To Coinbase Listing, Tezos (XTZ) Collaborates With California’s DMV, And Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Blasts Past By 3700%

The crypto market is ever-growing, with many new developments taking place every hour. These continuous market developments help cryptocurrencies grow. Threshold (T), Tezos (XTZ), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have recently been in the news for several developments. Read more to know how Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is leading the price chart.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy