PEORIA, Ill. – Storms that dump more water than expected can bring negative effects to an area that is more than just flooding. That’s according to state climatologist Trent Ford, who is appearing at Illinois Central College’s North campus on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. to discuss the past, present, and future of weather in Central Illinois. Topics expected to be discussed include weather history and what he expects for future weather patterns.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO