UPDATE: Woman injured in late-afternoon shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Peoria. It happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Laramie and Wiswall. Peoria Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An area in the vicinity of Laramie...
Police warn of another phone scam
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – An all-too-familiar scam once again rears its ugly head — this time, in a somewhat different form. Police in Peoria Heights say they’ve been made aware that residents are getting phone calls saying they’re from the police department, you’re wanted, and need to turn yourself in or pay a fine over the phone.
Past, present, and future of Central Illinois weather to be discussed
PEORIA, Ill. – Storms that dump more water than expected can bring negative effects to an area that is more than just flooding. That’s according to state climatologist Trent Ford, who is appearing at Illinois Central College’s North campus on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. to discuss the past, present, and future of weather in Central Illinois. Topics expected to be discussed include weather history and what he expects for future weather patterns.
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
CAT union workers approve UAW strike authority
PEORIA, Ill. — Members of the United Auto Workers Union at Caterpillar have overwhelmingly decided to give their leaders the authority to call a strike against the company in case contract negotiations don’t lead to an agreement. The UAW said Monday that more than 98% of its membership...
State Farm informs state about hundreds of I-T layoffs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — State Farm Insurance is notifying the state it will lay off 451 Information Technology employees working at the company’s Corporate South offices in Bloomington starting at the end of March. However, a State Farm spokesperson said many of those laid off are being offered similar...
