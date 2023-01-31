Read full article on original website
Here are the sports you can — and can't — bet on in Mass.
It's the dawn of a new era in Massachusetts, for better or worse. The state's first-ever legal sports bets will be...
Why the future for tax cuts in Mass. looks increasingly foggy
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency tomorrow through the weekend, with wind chills expected to drop as low as -30 degrees Friday night. The declaration means the city's community centers will be turned into warming stations Friday and Saturday.
The ethics and the economics of sports betting
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. With the Massachusetts GOP voting on its next party chair, the political identity and the financial future of the party are on the line. Massachusetts Republican activist and writer Ed Lyons joins the show, along with Lisa Kashinsky, Politico reporter and author of the Massachusetts Playbook, to break it down.
For EVs to take off, Boston needs more equitable placement of chargers
Nicole Mushero bought her Chevy Bolt a year-and-a-half ago to do her small part to tackle climate change. But she lives in a condo in Jamaica Plain without an easy way to install a electric vehicle charger. She said there’s only one public charging station within walking distance to her...
Hey Mass. residents, your monthly gas bill is about to go down
The state has some good news for people who heat their homes with gas, just as they prepare to turn up the thermostat ahead of the weekend's expected cold snap. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities on Thursday ordered utilities to reduce the price of natural gas they provide to customers. As that rate drops, so will your monthly utility bill.
4 key takeaways from the 2023 'Condition of Education' data report
While the days of virtual classes and widespread mask mandates are largely behind us, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still linger in many Massachusetts' school districts. Schools across the state are adapting to a landscape of increased student needs from academic learning loss to mental and behavioral health struggles.
This aging Bristol County jail is on the chopping block under a new sheriff
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. At the aging Ash Street Jail, former Sheriff Thomas Hodgson imposed a management style some might call old-school and that his opponents often characterized as medieval. Others have criticized the jail's substandard conditions. Hodgson lost his most recent re-election bid to Democrat Paul Heroux, who initially campaigned on reforming the jail. Heroux joins the show to explain why he now hopes to close the jail altogether.
Admissions policy at Mass. vocational schools target of new federal civil rights complaint
Vocational and technical high schools across Massachusetts unjustly exclude students from disadvantaged communities by using a selective criteria admissions system, a federal complaint filed Thursday with the U.S. Department of Education alleges. The Vocational Education Justice Coalition, a group comprised of community and civil rights advocates, argues the schools use...
With risk of frostbite in the air, Boston schools will close Friday
The Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday due to predicted extreme cold. BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper says the “increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite” for students coming to and from school forced the district’s first weather-related closure of 2023. Weather reports predict the temperature will steadily...
Kansas is one of two states without a long COVID clinic
Long COVID clinics treat some of the lingering symptoms of the virus. Kansas and South Dakota are the only states in the country that don't have long COVID clinics, which leaves people suffering from debilitating symptoms stranded. Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service reports.
Woburn teacher reps sound downbeat note as strike enters third day
Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said late Tuesday teachers and city officials failed to reach a deal, meaning schools will be closed again on Wednesday. "Unfortunately we were unable to reach a deal tonight," Galvin told reporters. Amid a deadlock in contract negotiations, Woburn public school teachers have been on strike...
Something frigid this way comes
Coming off of a top-five warmest January for all southern New England climate sites, including Boston, the intense cold set to move into the region will certainly be a shock for many of us. In fact, this may be the coldest air we've seen in seven years. Boston and Worcester...
State Republicans narrowly oust Jim Lyons as party chair: what it means for the GOP going forward
We review Tuesday night's vote for a new chair for the state Republican party with WBUR's Steve Brown, Boston Herald Columnist Joe Battenfeld, and Jennifer Nassour, former chair of the Massachusetts GOP. Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor. Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House...
2 Afghan families still living in a Newburyport church basement after more than a year
When two large families that had fled Afghanistan moved into the basement of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Newburyport just over a year ago, there were 15 kids between two sets of parents. Today they're still living in the church, and there's a 16th child. Nadya was born three months...
How changes to mail-in voting are playing out in Florida
Florida election supervisors are asking the state to halt the implementation of a new mail-in voting provision, citing a litany of potential issues. NPR's Ashley Lopez reports.
With abortion access restricted in Georgia, clinics often must turn patients away
Georgia invoked a six-week abortion ban last year, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state Supreme Court will soon take up a lawsuit challenging the ban. Jess Mador of WABE visited an Atlanta clinic to see how it is navigating the current restrictions.
Deadline day: Unlikely 7 states will agree on proposal to cut Colorado River usage
Six of seven states that rely on the Colorado River have agreed to a proposal that cuts water usage. But California is still a holdout. Here & Now's Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Porter — director of the Kyl Center for Water Management at Arizona State University — about Tuesday's deadline for states to submit a proposal to cut water usage to the federal government.
Why can't the MBTA hire enough bus drivers?
Since December 2021, the MBTA says they've been working on an "aggressive" hiring campaign to bolster driver numbers, with the goal of bringing bus services back to pre-pandemic levels. Now, in January 2023, they have fewer drivers than a year ago and bus service cuts continue to plague riders. Boston Globe Transportation Reporter Taylor Dolven joins The Common to discuss why the campaign failed, and how Boston's Black and Hispanic communities are paying the price.
Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel
Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region's highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday night...
Hundreds of Red and Orange Line cars have yet to be delivered. The governor says she's looking into it
The MBTA is still awaiting on more than 300 new Red and Orange Line cars through a project intended to increase the transit system's capacity. The T for years has had contracts worth nearly $900 million in place with Chinese rail company CRRC to replace the entire Red and Orange Line fleets with 404 brand-new vehicles, but so far only 78 Orange Line cars and 12 Red Line cars have been delivered.
