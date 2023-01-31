This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. At the aging Ash Street Jail, former Sheriff Thomas Hodgson imposed a management style some might call old-school and that his opponents often characterized as medieval. Others have criticized the jail's substandard conditions. Hodgson lost his most recent re-election bid to Democrat Paul Heroux, who initially campaigned on reforming the jail. Heroux joins the show to explain why he now hopes to close the jail altogether.

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO