Read full article on original website
Related
EPA blocks mine project that threatened crucial Alaskan salmon runs
The Environmental Protection Agency moved to block the Pebble Mine in Alaska on Tuesday, preventing mining waste discharges into the Bristol Bay watershed. It’s a decision the agency says will preserve the thriving ecosystem and safeguard Alaska’s sockeye salmon fishery, which produces about half of the world’s harvest of the species. Sockeye is the most valuable Alaska salmon fishery.
nativenewsonline.net
EPA Uses Rare Veto to Protect Alaska’s Bristol Bay, Kill Pebble Mine
WASHINGTON—The Environmental Protection Agency yesterday issued an order that will help protect one of the world’s most productive wild salmon ecosystems by preventing development of the controversial Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska. Using its rarely used authority under Section 404C of the Clean Water Act, the EPA’s...
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Phys.org
Biden blocks Pebble gold mine in salmon-rich area of Alaska
The Biden administration banned the dumping of mining waste near Bristol Bay, Alaska, issuing a decree that thwarts longstanding plans to extract gold, copper and molybdenum because of potential harm to the region's thriving sockeye salmon industry. The Environmental Protection Agency's final determination, announced Tuesday, effectively blocks the mine planned...
KUOW
Pebble Mine vetoed after long fight by Sen. Cantwell and fishermen
Environmental activists, tribal communities and fishermen are celebrating a massive conservation decision: the EPA's rejection Monday of the Pebble Mine. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat, took to the Senate floor as soon as she could, Tuesday, to sing the praises of Bristol Bay and celebrate the veto of Pebble Mine.
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff Wants Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge to Become a World Heritage Site
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is launching a bipartisan push to make the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sen. Ossoff and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA-01) are urging the U.S. Interior Department to nominate the Okefenokee Refuge for the honor, a crucial step in getting considered by UNESCO.
foodsafetynews.com
Tribes caught in food safety dilemma
Eat fish; it’s healthy. That’s the quandary that many Pacific Northwest and Columbia River Basin tribal members face as they try to balance their strong historic and cultural ties to salmon with modern studies that show salmon in their area can be polluted by contaminants — among them mercury and a host of other toxic chemicals.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Alaska (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Alaska (And What Lives Within It) There are very few places in the United States that can hold a candle to the wild wonder of Alaska. With a small population and a diverse land full of a variety of ecosystems, the largest forest in Alaska holds a special history. Not only is this the largest national forest in this great state, but it is also the largest forest in the entire United States!
PHOTO: USFWS Sparks Debate Over Nicknames For Common ‘Bug’ That Isn’t a Bug At All
What do you call these little bugs? USFWS’s recent photo has Americans sending in names that range from regional to hysterical. Roly poly. Pill-bug. Doodlebug. Marvin!? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is asking for “no fighting in the comments, please” as they unleash their most recent “informal twitter poll.” The question? “What do you call these critters?”
Comments / 0