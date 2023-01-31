Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Winter weather: Snow, sleet combination creates slick roads across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Overnight sleet and freezing rain is now covered with light snow, leading to varying road conditions across Greater Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. A combination of snow and sleet accumulations left a light icy glaze on a lot of roads. Bottom...
dayton.com
Partly sunny, cold through end of work week
Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs only reaching up around 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, clouds will gradually increase as temperatures fall to around 23 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy around dawn on Thursday, but they will decrease a little...
WIBC.com
Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night
STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
Fox 19
I-275 South closed due to flipped car
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash, possible entrapment, on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews respond to report of a crash in the 5400 block of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. A vehicle reportedly is on its side and smoking, with possible entrapment, Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, Hamilton County Health said
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River, Hamilton County Public Health announced a leak flowing into the river was not caused by a sewer line break.
WLWT 5
Multiple crashes on I-75 in Carthage causing delays for motorists
CINCINNATI — Two crashes are causing large backups and long delays as motorists traverse southbound I-275 in the Carthage area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. A crash is blocking the right lane near the Paddock Road exit, while a little...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate in Mason due to a crash
LANDEN, Ohio — UPDATE:. Delays are expected to last around an hour as three lanes are now blocked on I-71 in Mason. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Western Row exit as police work to clear the crash from the highway. A crash on southbound I-71...
Fox 19
First Alert Traffic: SB I-275 reopens after crash near Ohio 32
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 275 is open again near Ohio 32 after a flipped vehicle closed it late Monday. Roads are becoming increasingly icy with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of snow and an icy glaze from a wintry mix overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming
WYOMING, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Video: Fire inside electrical substation in Anderson Township causes glow in night sky
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Power has been restored in Anderson Township after a fire inside a Duke Energey electrical substation. According to reports, around 7:30 p.m. Anderson Township Fire crews responded to a reports of fire at Markley and Dunn roads. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze...
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Fox 19
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
