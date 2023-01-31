ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

dayton.com

Partly sunny, cold through end of work week

Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs only reaching up around 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, clouds will gradually increase as temperatures fall to around 23 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy around dawn on Thursday, but they will decrease a little...
WILMINGTON, OH
WIBC.com

Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night

STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak

LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

I-275 South closed due to flipped car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple crashes on I-75 in Carthage causing delays for motorists

CINCINNATI — Two crashes are causing large backups and long delays as motorists traverse southbound I-275 in the Carthage area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. A crash is blocking the right lane near the Paddock Road exit, while a little...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
LUDLOW, KY
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Calvary Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

