Winston-salem, NC

2d ago

folks responsible for bringing these illegal guns n drugs into these communities worldwide have blood on their hands. it's not these young underaged boys who're responsible for this influx.

FOX8 News

Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
REIDSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police pursuit ends in foot chase

A police pursuit ended in a foot chase, with the suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to display a registration plate. The Montgomery County driver fled the scene on Bensalem Church Road outside of Robbins. “Deputies pursued...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Suspect in downtown Boone shooting turns self in

A man wanted in a shooting that occurred in downtown Boone in August 2022 has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs of Damascus Church Road in Wilkesboro, NC, surrendered himself for arrest on Monday morning, January 30, 2023, according to the Boone Police Department. On August 21, 2022, around 1:20...
BOONE, NC

