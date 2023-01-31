Read full article on original website
folks responsible for bringing these illegal guns n drugs into these communities worldwide have blood on their hands. it's not these young underaged boys who're responsible for this influx.
Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Pfafftown man dies 2 months after 3-vehicle crash at Winston-Salem intersection
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died about two months after a crash involving three vehicles in Winston-Salem, according to police. At about 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Road. Officers say a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Van failed to […]
6 surviving victims expected to recover after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered a positive update about the six people who were injured but survived a shooting that killed one person at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro. On Wednesday, police confirmed that the other six victims are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, […]
Juvenile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving 4 NC students, police say
Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.
WXII 12
4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office on scene of barricade situation
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Guilford County deputies are on the scene of a standoff with a barricaded subject after attempting to serve a warrant, deputies say. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies attempted to serve a search warrant to an address...
wfmynews2.com
Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
Man dies at hospital after being shot on Geneva Road, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, the victim, arrived at an area hospital. Williams died from his injuries at the […]
abc45.com
Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
Former Guilford County deputy bailiff charged with assaulting female while on duty, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Guilford County deputy bailiff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, former Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested and served with the warrants. The charges are the result of an investigation […]
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
Police confirm 7 victims in shooting that killed 1 at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were shot, one of whom was killed, at a Greensboro gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
Body found on Davidson County middle school campus
A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building around 5:55 a.m., according...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police pursuit ends in foot chase
A police pursuit ended in a foot chase, with the suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to display a registration plate. The Montgomery County driver fled the scene on Bensalem Church Road outside of Robbins. “Deputies pursued...
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
wataugaonline.com
Suspect in downtown Boone shooting turns self in
A man wanted in a shooting that occurred in downtown Boone in August 2022 has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs of Damascus Church Road in Wilkesboro, NC, surrendered himself for arrest on Monday morning, January 30, 2023, according to the Boone Police Department. On August 21, 2022, around 1:20...
Juvenile suspect in custody after threat made to Elkin school, police say
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to a threat made to an Elkin school, according to an Elkin Police Department news release. After being told about a threat of violence involving Elkin City Schools, Elkin officers learned about a suspect in the case. A search warrant was obtained, and a […]
wfmynews2.com
4 people killed in 5 Triad shootings over the weekend
Greensboro and Winston-Salem police are investigating several shootings. City leaders said something needs to change.
