Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare is number one around the world and has people talking and sharing their opinions. Even soap spoilers that are usually dedicated to the fictional world of daytime drama are writing about the royal family. One theme I noticed that is constant while reading the book is that William Prince of Wales is set to be King and Harry is not. This has been a fact from birth as Harry quotes being told what his father then Prince Charles joking told Princess Diana. Allegedly after taking a look at "Harold" King Charles III reportedly said that she had provided him an heir and a spare and he left to go straight to Camilla Parker Bowles.

20 DAYS AGO