Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
She knew exactly what she was marrying….and the plan to make $$$ on it. Harry probably told her all the bad things about family and she was all in. She had her own family issues
Reply
36
Stephanie Dunn
2d ago
Harry and Nutmeg are emotionally stunted . Thay act like childish brats throwing a tantrum because they weren't given what they perceive to be what they deserve.
Reply
32
hairy
2d ago
Why do we treat 40 year olds like children...and keep coming up with excuses for their bullying and bad behavior? Some adults are bad and enjoy hurting others and play the victim for the attention..period. And are rewarded $$$$!
Reply(1)
36
Related
Megyn Kelly Says Harry's 'Own Book' Exposes What He, Meghan 'Did Wrong'
Kelly, a critic of Harry and Meghan, listed what she sees as the royal couple's faults following the release of the prince's memoir.
netflixjunkie.com
DEBUNKED! Not Prince Harry but Prince William Broke the Royal Protocol for TWO Commoners During His Wedding
Prince William was hailed as a perfect elder brother in April 2011 when he broke a major royal protocol for Prince Harry. Various media reports suggested that the heir to the throne appointed his younger brother as his best man during his wedding to Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey. Notably, the royal family did not follow the concept of the best man, as they termed them supporters.
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
netflixjunkie.com
“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert
The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
Stanford Daily
Daily Mail: Shocking memoir from Prince William detailing abuse from Prince Harry
In light of Prince Harry’s release of his new tell-all memoir, “Spare,” which alleges that Prince William physically assaulted him during a heated argument and caused him to fall on and break a dog bowl, Prince William has announced the upcoming release of his own memoir, “It’s Not What It Looks Like.”
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused. According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Why King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, but Prince William has concerns about the 'problem Prince'
Sources have revealed that while King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, other members of the family have reservations
netflixjunkie.com
Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?
Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage
As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
Samantha Markle Claims Meghan Keeps Distant From Her Family For One Reason
Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made some disturbing allegations against Meghan Markle. It's clear that Samantha has a lot to say about her half-sister and her role in the royal family. That said, among the many surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan"...
Prince Harry Noticed a ‘Marked Difference’ Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton When They Met
Prince Harry counted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's style as the 'only possibly discordant note' between the two when they first met over dinner at Nottingham Cottage.
Kate Middleton Praised for Calling Prince William by His Real Name: 'Boss'
The princess has been praised after Meghan Markle revealed she calls Prince Harry by the nicknames "H" or "Haz" during their recent Netflix docuseries.
netflixjunkie.com
“Determined to make Kate’s life a nightmare” – Royal Sources Reveal How Queen Consort Camilla Bullied Kate Middleton
In the much-hyped Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused Prince William and Kate Middleton of being bullies. The couple revealed facing hardships because of the negative PR by the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, the new reports suggest that not the accused, but Middleton, has also been a victim of bullying.
Meghan Markle’s Behavior ‘Totally Goes Against What She’s Saying’ Says Body Language Expert: ‘She’s Absolutely Eating It Up’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary. A body language expert noticed one move made by Meghan that was contradictory.
Prince William has a future that does not include Prince Harry
Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare is number one around the world and has people talking and sharing their opinions. Even soap spoilers that are usually dedicated to the fictional world of daytime drama are writing about the royal family. One theme I noticed that is constant while reading the book is that William Prince of Wales is set to be King and Harry is not. This has been a fact from birth as Harry quotes being told what his father then Prince Charles joking told Princess Diana. Allegedly after taking a look at "Harold" King Charles III reportedly said that she had provided him an heir and a spare and he left to go straight to Camilla Parker Bowles.
Former Royal Chef Says Little ‘Brat’ Prince Harry Taught Him How to Cook American-Style Food
Find out which food Prince Harry showed a royal chef how to make to his liking the way they do in America.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1111M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11