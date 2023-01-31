Read full article on original website
82 Charlie
2d ago
Some dogs are dumb - this one drama at a young age - what a life these folks will have , fun or tears - got to love it .😄
Reply
3
Lifesaver
2d ago
This is the entitlement we have trained them for. They are now the boss and we are their servants. Don't think for 1 minute they are muttering "sucker" to themselves as we walk out the door to work so we can bring home food, toys and treats. And those walks! They hold their heads up proudly as they compare us to other walkers of how many paces they can keep us behind them. We love those little devils as we've made them everything they are today ❤️ 💕
Reply
2
Related
Woman Walking Pit Bull Captures Moment He Finds 2 Lost Puppies in the Woods
"Your dog is so gentle and precious!" one user said.
Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'
The pit bull mix delighted TikTokers, as the dog's owner told Newsweek it was "the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused."
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
I’m a dog expert, these are the most stupid breeds – bulldogs are about as clever as they are pretty
DOGS are known for their excellent traits including loyalty - but have you ever thought about which breed is the most intelligent?. Dog owners all love their four-legged friends and surely wouldn’t change them for anything. But while they’re often very good at picking up on human emotion, not...
intheknow.com
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Passengers Horrified by Owner Throwing Poodle on Flight: 'Collective Gasp'
"WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT?" questioned an outraged TikTok user.
Mutant Calf with Two Heads and Three Eyes born on a holy day hailed as a goddess
An unusual calf with two heads and three eyes was born in Bijapur village of Kumuli panchayat in Nabrangpur district. The cow that gave birth to a calf was owned by a farmer named Dhaniram. Dhaniram lives in Bijapur village of Nabrangpur district. Dhaniram’s family was shocked to see the miracle.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes
Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
petguide.com
Top 10 Clingy Dog Breeds
Just call them Velcro dogs! Here's a list of 10 clingy dog breeds that will never want to leave your side. While one could argue that most dogs like to hang out with their family and that all love nothing more than following their favorite peeps around throughout the day, some breeds are a little more resolute in their need to stay close. Sometimes referred to as “Velcro” dogs – no explanation needed there – these determined little pooches don’t just want your undivided attention, they demand it.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
I’m a dog trainer – here are my five favourite pooches… and just why they’re the perfect pet
A DOG trainer has revealed their five favourite pooches - and why they are the perfect pet for you. Influencer Jamie The Dog Trainer regularly shares pup care tips and tricks with his 26,000 Instagram followers. And boasting over 32,000 TikTok followers, the Aussie ranked his top five favourite dogs.
Grizzly Bear Has Hilarious Reaction To Seeing His Reflection In The Mirror For The First Time
There are some days where you roll out of bed, about still half past drunk after staying up until 4 AM with some of your buddies. You go to the bathroom to try and recollect yourself, and you look in the mirror, and you’re looking at yourself like you had just been through warfare…
Woman who found long-lost pet cat refuses to return feline to family friend who kidnapped her cat in the first place
A young woman who lost her best friend and pet cat found the cat again on a “Lost Cat” poster. When the cat then found his way home to the woman, she refused to ‘return’ the pet to the neighbour who she suspects stole the cat weeks ago. She has now turned to Reddit to determine whether she is in the right or the wrong.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1111M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7