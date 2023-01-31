ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Airways flight attendant arrested at Gatwick for ‘being drunk on plane’

By Lucy Thackray
 2 days ago

A British Airways flight attendant has been arrested for being drunk while on a flight to the UK.

The arrest was made at Gatwick Airport on Thursday (26 January), where sources say police were called to meet the aircraft at the gate on arrival.

The service had reportedly arrived into the Sussex airport from Gran Canaria.

The Sun reported that passengers were forced to remain on the aircraft for 45 minutes after landing, as the plane parked at a remote stand and waited for police officers to come and offload the female crew member.

According to reports, other members of the crew were also asked to help the police with their enquiries.

Sussex Police confirmed that a female crew member had been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers arrested a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of performing an aviation function when over the prescribed limit for alcohol, contrary to the Railways and Transport Act 2003,” said a spokesperson.

“She has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We are supporting the police with their investigation.”

The Independent has contacted Sussex Police for further comment.

It’s not the first time a member of flight crew has been suspected of being over the limit.

In July 2019, a Delta pilot was arrested on suspicion of being drunk while onboard a full plane ready to take off.

He was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport when officers smelt alcohol on his breath.

The plane was on the tarmac but had not yet left the gate.

Before boarding the flight, to San Diego, California, he was seen trying to leave a security line when he noticed extra screening, according to Minnesota’s Star Tribune .

Comments / 6

Related
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
The Independent

Drunk man urinates on elderly woman in flight and evades arrest: ‘Crew was not proactive’

A man in an inebriated condition on a flight from New York to Delhi exposed himself to an elderly woman passenger and urinated on her, according to reports.A complaint is being registered against the unnamed man who urinated on the woman after Air India told Delhi’s police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.The shocking incident had allegedly taken place on an Air India flight on 26 November last year and came to light only when the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to a letter to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, that owns the carrier.The...
The Independent

Lee Ryan told flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’, trial told

Blue star Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children” and asked her to kiss him while drunk on a plane, a court has heard.The singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about a flight attendant’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists, it was alleged.He is accused of being drunk...
New York Post

Entire plane bursts into song as ‘drunk Karen’ booted off flight: video

Passengers broke out in song as a woman was removed from a Jetstar plane after causing a ruckus before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport, Australia. On Sunday, the 42-year-old woman from Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia had refused to voluntarily leave the plane, which was bound for Melbourne, and Jetstar staff called in the Australian Federal Police. She had allegedly been behaving in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and had refused to follow directions from staff. Video shared to social media captured the moment police forcibly removed the woman from the flight, with one officer shown physically pulling her up from her...
Upworthy

Flight attendant sits on the floor the entire flight to comfort distressed passenger

Not everyone enjoys flying. The level of non-enjoyment can range from mild discomfort to full blown Aerophobia, which is defined as an extreme fear of flying. While flying is the quickest way to get to far away destinations, for some people being that far off the ground is terrifying and they'd rather take their chances on the ground. A passenger flying from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to JFK International Airport in New York confronted that fear while flying with Delta. The woman, who is currently still unidentified expressed that she was nervous to fly according to Molly Simonson Lee, a passenger seated behind the woman who witnessed the encounter. Tight spaces don't make for much privacy, but in this case, the world is better for knowing this took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
