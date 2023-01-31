Watch live: Thousands of Belgian public sector workers protest against staff shortages

Watch as thousands of public sector workers are expected to protest in Brussels today, 31 January, to call for a strike over staff shortages.

Unions have attributed difficult working conditions and problems with recruitment to a lack of personnel.

Disruptions to transport and waste collections are expected as the demonstration takes place from 9am to 1pm.

Brussels Police have advised drivers to avoid Boulevard Albert II, Place Rogier, Boulevard Pachéco, Central Station, Boulevard Lemonnier and the Esplanade de l’Europe.

Belgium’s main trade unions - the ACV Puls, ACLVB, and BBTK - have organised the demonstration to demand more purchasing power in the public sector, as their members are being “squeezed like lemons.”

Minimum service will be guaranteed in the healthcare sector during the protest.

“We are concerned about the high workload and the blurred work-life balance. That is why we will be taking to the streets of Brussels,” a BBTK press release said.

Sign up for our newsletters.