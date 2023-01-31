ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Watch live: Thousands of Belgian public sector workers protest against staff shortages

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEDdw_0kX8QlIU00

Watch as thousands of public sector workers are expected to protest in Brussels today, 31 January, to call for a strike over staff shortages.

Unions have attributed difficult working conditions and problems with recruitment to a lack of personnel.

Disruptions to transport and waste collections are expected as the demonstration takes place from 9am to 1pm.

Brussels Police have advised drivers to avoid Boulevard Albert II, Place Rogier, Boulevard Pachéco, Central Station, Boulevard Lemonnier and the Esplanade de l’Europe.

Belgium’s main trade unions - the ACV Puls, ACLVB, and BBTK - have organised the demonstration to demand more purchasing power in the public sector, as their members are being “squeezed like lemons.”

Minimum service will be guaranteed in the healthcare sector during the protest.

“We are concerned about the high workload and the blurred work-life balance. That is why we will be taking to the streets of Brussels,” a BBTK press release said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The government is losing the propaganda battle over industrial action

Today sees the most people on strike on a single day since 2011, as teachers in England and Wales walk out for the first time in the current wave of industrial action, along with rail workers, civil servants and university lecturers. Despite the disruption the strikes cause, the government is losing its propaganda war with the trade unions because of its stubborn refusal to improve its pay offers. Public support for the strikers has not fallen as ministers had expected. The unions are winning the argument by convincing people they are striking to protect creaking services as well as...
The Independent

Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day

Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.The GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to...
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands of workers on strike in biggest day of action in a decade

Hundreds of thousands of workers – including school teachers – are going on strike for what will be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.Teachers in England and Wales, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), will embark on their first day of strikes on Wednesday, which threaten to disrupt more than 23,000 schools.The walkouts, which could see more than 100,000 teachers take action in a dispute over pay, come on the same day that university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards are going on strike.Some parents will be forced...
The Independent

Teachers could be forced to tell heads they plan to strike under reported change

The law could reportedly be changed to force teachers to inform head teachers if they plan to strike.Education Secretary Gillian Keegan admitted that she was surprised to learn that teachers are not legally bound to let their bosses know whether they planned to turn up to class during industrial action.She said it was “unreasonable” for teachers to fail to announce their intentions to walk out.The Daily Mail, quoting a Government source, said ministers could choose to “act” and change the law in a bid to give schools time to put contingency plans in place on strike days.I wrote to them...
CBC News

Sea of protest in Britain as up to 500,000 workers walk out over pay demands

Up to half a million British teachers, civil servants, and train drivers walked out over pay in the largest co-ordinated strike action for a decade on Wednesday, with unions threatening more disruption as the government digs its heels in over pay demands. The mass walkouts across the country shut schools,...
The Independent

‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
The Independent

School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades

Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
The Independent

Ambulance workers to walk out on February 10

Thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England will strike on February 10 in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, Unison has announced.The walkout involves ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West.Strikes will now be happening across the NHS every day next week apart from Wednesday.Unison urged the Government to stop “pretending the strikes will simply go away” and act decisively to end the dispute by improving pay.The union warned that unless the Government has a “major rethink” over NHS pay, and gets involved in “actual talks” with unions, it will announce...
The Independent

Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action

Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
The Independent

Schools shut as teachers strike in pay dispute

Schoolchildren will miss more lessons this week as teachers take further strike action in the continuing dispute over pay.Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union are beginning 16 days of rolling strike action on Monday, with teachers in two of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas walking out each day until February 6.The first two councils affected are Glasgow, where all schools are closed on Monday, and East Lothian where they are shut to all pupils apart from those taking preliminary exams that day.The action is going ahead after talks on Thursday involving the Scottish Government, local authority leaders...
BBC

Strikes Update: How Wednesday 1 February’s walkouts will affect you

It already has a nickname: Walkout Wednesday. Hardly a term of endearment but a reflection of just how widespread the disruption will be. In fact, it's probably going to have the greatest impact of any strike day so far, because thousands of schools will be closed with parents stuck at home reliving the joys of working from home whilst trying to help their offspring to learn something.
The Independent

Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike

Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
The Independent

Failed asylum seeker detained in hospital following ‘dreadful’ village murder

A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on January 5 last year, the Iranian national strangled Mrs Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in...
BBC

Strikes on Wednesday 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10

Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said. Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to walkout during the day. Around 500,000 workers are due to take part, making it the biggest strike in more than a decade, according to...
The Independent

Rapist Isla Bryson not truly transgender, Nicola Sturgeon suggests

Nicola Sturgeon has said it is “almost certainly” the case that convicted rapist Isla Bryson is not truly transgender, agreeing that she is only claiming to be so as “an easy way out”.Scotland’s first minister has been under pressure over the issue ever since Bryson – convicted of raping two women while she was a man called Adam Graham – was sent to a women’s prison.The SNP leader was pressed on Thursday on whether she thinks Bryson – moved to the male prison estate following public outcry – can be considered a woman.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tried corner...
The Independent

Families to face disruption as Wednesday’s teachers’ strike looms

Schools and families are facing disruption as parents may need to take unpaid leave to cope with childcare during Wednesday’s teachers’ strike.Local authorities from across the UK have started to outline what impact the walkout could have on schools, with many only able to remain partially open.Strikes by teacher members of the NEU in England and Wales, which threaten disruption to 23,000 schools, are the first of seven days of walkouts by the union in February and March amid a pay dispute.Downing Street said it is “disappointing” school leaders do not know how many teachers will be available for work...
BBC

Union wants better records of violence in Scottish schools

Scotland's biggest teaching union is demanding better recording of violence in schools after it emerged councils could not provide conclusive data to show the extent of the incidents. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said it has received reports of rising numbers of violent incidents. However, the union claims teachers...
BBC

Cambridgeshire: 'Significant disruption' as teachers strike

The first of four national teachers' strikes is under way in Cambridgeshire as part of a dispute over pay. In the Cambridgeshire County Council area, nine schools confirmed to the local education authority that they were closed on Wednesday morning, with a further 103 partially closed. In Peterborough, two schools...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy