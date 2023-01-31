ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Potential knock-on effect of striking teachers on nurseries ‘quite serious’

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT2zU_0kX8QkPl00

The planned teachers’ strike could have “quite a serious knock-on effect” for nurseries as staff may struggle to find childcare, a charity has said.

Director of policy at the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Jonathan Broadbery told the PA news agency early years settings “might not be able to take all the children that they planned to” when teachers strike.

Walkouts by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales will take place on Wednesday – the first of seven days of strikes in February and March – after talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan failed to find a resolution.

Mr Broadbery said he was concerned about the potential long-term impact on nurseries should the dispute not be resolved.

It will have a big knock-on effect for parents even of younger children - but I know nurseries will be doing all they can to keep services open

Jonathan Broadbery, director of policy at NDNA

Speaking about the potential impact on early years settings, Mr Broadbery said: “We know that the vast majority of the workforce in nurseries and early years is female – and if there are problems with children not being able to go to school, research over Covid shows it maybe falls to the working mums rather than working dads to look after the children who can’t go to school.

“So there will be quite a serious knock-on effect to the early years workforce if schools do have to close.

“It will have a big knock-on effect for parents even of younger children – but I know nurseries will be doing all they can to keep services open.”

Questioned on what he thought nurseries would have to do to cope with the impact of the strikes, Mr Broadbery told PA: “What’s most likely is they’ll have to move people’s working patterns or provide extra cover for staff who might not be able to work if their school is closed.

“Some nurseries do provide after-school clubs – so obviously if children aren’t going to school then they might not be able to run those clubs as well.

“I think it will be a case of, like for so many people, juggling who can be in – but unlike office staff … for early years you have to be present in the nursery to count in the legal ratios and things like that.

“So if they do have a significant number of staff off in a particularly hard-hit local area for example, then they might not be able to take all the children that they planned to that day.”

Addressing whether parents of nursery children should be worried about the strikes, Mr Broadbery said: “First and foremost, parents who are worried about a potential childcare nightmare, they should be reassured that nurseries will be doing all they can to stay open.

“If they do have out-of-school care services, they will be doing what they can in conjunction with the school to offer those where the school does stay open.

“One thing we know could happen is if a parent has to take a day off work because a school-age child is affected by the strikes, then they might also decide to take a younger sibling out of nursery.

“So it’s just important that they speak to the nurseries about that so that they can plan for the childcare that they will be delivering on those strike days.”

Asked if he was concerned about the potential long-term impact of the strikes on nurseries, Mr Broadbery said: “Absolutely yes, because nurseries and early-year providers are themselves a crucial part of children’s educational opportunities and their learning.

“There’s a lot of important things that need to happen between an early-years setting and schools – things like transitions into reception classes are really important for those children.

“It will make it much more difficult to for these settings to help those children and help them progress.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
The Independent

School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows

A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
The Independent

School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades

Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Edy Zoo

Monica Cannady and her children froze to death in Michigan after mental health crisis went unrecognized

PONTIAC, MI. - In the United States, there is a growing problem of people not receiving the help they need when in crisis. This heartbreaking reality was made painfully clear when Monica Cannady and her two children were tragically found frozen to death after she experienced a "mental health crisis." The tragedy highlights the lack of support and care that those in need often receive.
MICHIGAN STATE
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
BBC

Life in children's home was 'torture every day'

A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy