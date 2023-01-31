ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Arsenal agree £13m fee with Chelsea for Jorginho transfer

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2jjG_0kX8QjX200

Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed a £13 million deal for Jorginho , with the 31-year-old midfielder now set to complete a medical.

Formal negotiations on a fee began on Monday afternoon and were concluded swiftly due to the suitability to all parties. Chelsea want to clear space in an increasingly bloated squad, Jorginho wants football, and Arsenal want a midfielder to bolster their title challenge.

The thinness in that area combined with Thomas Partey's risk of injury in Friday night's FA Cup defeat to Manchester City only convinced Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy that they had to bring another player of quality in, which initially hastened a move for Moises Caicedo.

Brighton and Hove Albion were obstinate in their refusal to sell the player for anything under their valuation in this window, and Arsenal did not want to go above a £65m straight fee. The club felt £90m was far too high for a player they greatly admire but still had relatively little experience, especially with a planned move for West Ham United's Declan Rice in the summer.

That made Jorginho a logical option, with Chelsea and Arsenal having done business in the past. The Italian international himself quickly agreed personal terms and agreed a deal of one and a half years with the option of a further season.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chelsea have been 'GREEDY' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a late loan move for Hakim Ziyech, reports in France claim, as the Morocco star attempts to push through a deadline day switch to the French giants

Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint Germain has been held up because Chelsea have been 'greedy' in their negotiations, according to reports in France. Ziyech had looked set to join the French giants before his move came unstuck. The former Ajax winger has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell...
The Independent

Chelsea complete Enzo Fernandez signing on deadline day, Man Utd confirm Marcel Sabitzer loan

Chelsea have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez for £106m, in what is a British transfer record. The Blues met Benfica’s release clause for the Argentina midfielder shortly before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.A statement from the Portuguese side confirmed the deal past midnight after Chelsea rushed to complete the transfer.It came after Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. The Austria international adds to United’s midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.Brighton held on to midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Arsenal turned their...
BBC

Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan

It is a transfer no-one saw coming 48 hours ago - Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old has played an integral part in the Premier League titles Pep Guardiola's side have won in the past two seasons, but has fallen out of favour and will move to Germany with an option to join permanently for 70m euro (£61.5m) in the summer.
The Independent

Mikel Arteta explains what Jorginho will bring to Arsenal’s title bid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea as a boost to their Premier League title hopes after praising the midfielder’s hunger to win at the club.The Premier League leaders have confirmed the £12m transfer of the experienced Italian international as the Gunners added their second signing of the January window.Jorginho arrived at Chelsea in 2018 and helped the Blues to win the Champions League in 2021, but has been allowed to move on with the Stamford Bridge club looking to complete the record transfer of Enzo Fernandez.Arsenal will hope the arrival of Jorginho will help...
Yardbarker

The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
The Independent

Graham Potter reveals Chelsea ‘ambition’ after record transfer window

Graham Potter has described circumstances at Chelsea so far this season as “sub-optimal” but says it is now an “exciting” time for the club after an expenditure of over £300m in the January transfer window.The Stamford Bridge boss said he does not think Chelsea’s record-breaking spending “will continue as it has” - but the caveat to that is he felt similar before the British record signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.Potter did admit that he has been faced with “tough decisions” in selecting the 25-man squad for the Champions League squad, but described the club’s general policy as a...
The Independent

Everton unlikely to sign out of contract duo over physical concerns

Everton are unlikely to sign either Andre Ayew or Isco on free transfers after failing to bolster their squad in the transfer window.They have looked at Ghana captain Ayew and Spanish midfielder Isco but have concerns if either has the physicality need to play in the Premier League. Ayew may instead join Nottingham Forest.Everton thought they had clinched a loan deal for Arnaut Danjuma but were waiting for Villarreal to release some papers.The winger then heard of Tottenham’s interest while on his way to Liverpool and got off a train at Crewe as he aborted his journey.Everton were also interested...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy