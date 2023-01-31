ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams passes away aged 75

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Cindy Williams, who was best known for starring in 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75, her family has confirmed.

The actor passed away in Los Angeles last Wednesday following a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, confirmed on Monday, 30 January.

“Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved,” the statement said.

