Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Bitcoin price analysis for 2 February 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 2 February 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI trying to surpass the 50 area. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
Crypto Sharks Have Accumulated Over $108,000,000 in Litecoin in Six Months As LTC Inches Toward $100: Santiment
Litecoin (LTC) is rallying with big support from shark addresses that have accumulated more than $108 million worth of the token within months, according to Santiment. Crypto analytics firm Santiment says shark addresses have “aggressively” accumulated the token since July 2022, helping to push it toward $100. “Litecoin...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
XRP Price Prediction: Uptrend Remains Intact Above $0.38
Ripple is rising steadily above the $0.40 resistance zone against the US Dollar. XRP price could rise further if it clears the $0.410 resistance zone. Ripple is currently rising above the $0.40 resistance zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.40 and the 100 simple moving...
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets which saw backwardation in November and December started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming...
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,700
Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could again unless there is a downside break below the $1,600 support zone. Ethereum spiked above the $1,700 resistance zone before it corrected lower. The price is now trading above $1,620 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
Investors are pouring cash into crypto at the highest level in 6 months as risk appetite returns and bitcoin wraps up best January since 2013
Inflows into crypto more than tripled last week to the highest amount since July 2022. The bulk of the funds went into bitcoin as the cryptocurrency's price has soared to kick off 2023. Investors veered away from products that made short bets on bitcoin. Inflows into cryptocurrency investment products more...
Crypto Exploits on a 93% Year-on-Year Decline in January
The month of January brought with it a lot of positive news for the cryptocurrency industry including the fact that the volume of losses accrued from exploits was reduced. As per published data by blockchain security company PerkShield, only $8.8 million was recorded as loss from crypto exploits in January indicating a drastic decline of 93% year-on-year.
Tesla Stock Vs Amazon Stock In 2023
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast Is Updated – Here Are The New Price Targets
It seems that Bitcoin and Ethereum have new price targets. Check out the latest reports about the prices of the most important digital assets below. According to the latest reports, it seems that an important analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November made sure to highlight the fact that his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level.
FOMC Commentary Anticipation Keeps Bitcoin (BTC) Price Flat Above $23K
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to sustain its recently reignited northbound movement ahead of the monthly close on Tuesday. The modest retracement came against a cumulating positive sentiment around the asset since the start of the year. Still, the flagship cryptocurrency sealed January in fashion with 39.63% monthly returns compared to Ethereum (ETH), whose price rose 32.44% during the same period. The welcomed green monthly came as a relief following a series of negative monthly closes in November and December.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 2
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?
Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
Ripple News: Crucial Ruling In LBRY Case Helps Crypto’s Cause, XRP Forms Bullish Pattern
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ripple has scored a legal victory that might be crucial for the entire crypto sector, albeit not in the Ripple SEC case. The ruling came in an appeal hearing in the LBRY vs. SEC case on Jan 30. During the hearing, the US Securities and...
Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.06, changing hands as low as $18.65 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 23.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CleanSpark doubles bitcoin production in January to 697
The bitcoin miner reached a hash rate of 6.6 EH/s and doubled its bitcoin production in January. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark mined 697 BTC in January, doubling its production from the previous month. “We had a banner month, and not just because we mined a record number of bitcoin,” CEO Zach...
