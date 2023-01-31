Read full article on original website
Devasting flash floods and landslides leave at least 4 dead in New Zealand
Heavy rainfall continued to batter New Zealand causing severe landslides and flash floods.Drone footage shows the scale of the floods in Auckland which has been hit by heavy rain since Friday.Record levels of rainfall pounded the country’s largest city, causing widespread disruption.Authorities announced the death toll has risen to four after a person who had been missing was confirmed dead.“The most horrific part of it is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Families wade through waist-deep floodwater in New ZealandYellow weather warning issued as strong winds expected to hit parts of the UKRussia makes basic military training mandatory in schools from September
Weather tracker: Auckland hit by wettest January on record
High temperatures allow more moisture to be held in atmosphere, with Westport in South Island recording its hottest day
Rain pounds northern New Zealand; further flooding expected
Auckland prepared for another round of flooding as rain battered northern New Zealand's Northland region, which declared an emergency Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the deluge.A state of emergency was already in place for Auckland, which saw deadly record rainfall Friday. Officials had closed schools for the week and were asking people to work from home if possible as the nation's largest city braced for more flooding. On Friday, the amount of rain that would typically fall during an entire summer hit in a single day. At one point on Friday evening, more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of...
More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand
AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms
According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding
A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
California hit with one final round of storms
California has been hit by a final round of storms, bringing more rain and snow to a state already reeling from at least 19 weather-related deaths. Rain and snow were expected Monday overnight and into early Tuesday morning in parts of the state. Although weather should improve this week, many...
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain
A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
Auckland floods: city begins clean-up after ‘biggest climate event’ in New Zealand’s history
Insurers say devastating flooding in Auckland was the “biggest climate event” in New Zealand’s history, as rain eased after days of downpours and a clean-up of the city began. Friday was the wettest day on record for New Zealand’s largest city, with severe rain leading flood waters...
Auckland weather: Flood-hit region suffers more heavy rain
More heavy rainfall has brought havoc to the New Zealand city of Auckland, downing trees, flooding homes and closing major roads. Weather watchers said more than a month of rain had fallen in 24 hours, affecting roads and rail, as the region reels from deadly floods last week. Four people...
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
Tropical Cyclone Cheneso Unleashes Days of Flooding Rainfall, Damaging Winds in Madagascar
The recent weather report said Madagascar suffered from days of flooding rainfall and damaging winds. Madagascar is vulnerable to extreme weather events, especially flooding and rainfall. According to AccuWeather's latest news (Feb. 1, 2023), Tropical Cyclone Cheneso unloaded in Madagascar, causing flooding rainfall for about ten days. The cyclone made...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New Zealand, Heavy Rain and Flooding Continues
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Service across the country as inclement weather with heavy rain and deadly flooding has continued in Auckland and other areas for almost a week as of Thursday, February 2. The severe storm alerts also pertain to the disruptive, life-threatening risks of...
How do you lose a radioactive capsule? Australian investigators are wondering too
CNN — The discovery of a tiny lost radioactive capsule beside a remote highway in Western Australia raises many questions -- not least how it escaped layers of radiation-proof packaging loaded onto a moving truck. It's one of the many puzzling aspects of a case investigators will examine in...
