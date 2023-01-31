A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today

Read full article on original website
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
South Dakota Senator Benched in ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal
PIERRE, South Dakota—The state legislature has been consumed by a bizarre scandal after a lawmaker allegedly stepped way over the line and gave a staffer unsolicited advice on COVID vaccines and breast-feeding, including a suggestion that she suckle her husband.State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican from Rapid City, was suspended from her committee assignments last week and stripped of the ability to vote after the incident was first reported to Senate leadership.Frye-Mueller, who belongs to a far-right caucus, is now suing to get her voting rights restored—even as the unnamed staffer released jaw-dropping new details about their conversation on Monday.In...
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Wednesday censured and reinstated a Republican senator who was suspended last week amid allegations she harassed a legislative aide by telling the aide that she had harmed her child by getting him vaccinated. The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved a report from an investigative committee that concluded Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller harassed a staff member of the Legislative Research Council, which assists lawmakers with drafting bills and research. The aide, who has not been publicly named, filed a complaint last week alleging that Frye-Mueller became aggressive when she asked about vaccines and told the aide her child could die from them or have health issues. According to the complaint, the aide also said Frye-Mueller asked her about breastfeeding. When the aide said she wished she could breastfeed, Frye-Mueller allegedly suggested that the aide’s husband could “suck on my breasts” to get milk to come in, the complaint said. The aide said in her complaint — which was released by the Senate’s investigative committee this week — that Frye-Mueller’s husband was in the room at the time and that he “smiled and nodded.”
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
McCarthy told reporters after the 13th speaker vote that he believes lawmakers will "finish this once and for all" when the House reconvenes Friday night.
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee
A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Senate gives first OK to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment
CHEYENNE — Legislation criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth passed its first vote Tuesday in the Senate Committee of the Whole. Under Senate File 111, any person who intentionally “inflicts upon a child under the age of 18 years any procedure, drug, other agent or combination thereof” for the purposes of changing the sex of a child would be guilty of child abuse. The felony is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, and consent of the child, parents, guardian or any other person...
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speech targets Republicans after Ilhan Omar removed from committee
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a House speech hit back at GOP colleagues after the vote to remove Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller held (5-4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. The court majority, along with many members of Congress,…
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
Senate Transportation Committee rejects Defend the Guard bill
CHEYENNE — Tensions were high among lawmakers late Monday night before the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously to reject a “Defend the Guard” bill. Senate File 119 stated that the U.S. Constitution vests “in the Congress the exclusive power to declare war. By abdicating the power to the executive branch, the United States Congress has failed to follow the United States Constitution and the intent of the founders.” ...
