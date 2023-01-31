A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Wednesday censured and reinstated a Republican senator who was suspended last week amid allegations she harassed a legislative aide by telling the aide that she had harmed her child by getting him vaccinated. The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved a report from an investigative committee that concluded Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller harassed a staff member of the Legislative Research Council, which assists lawmakers with drafting bills and research. The aide, who has not been publicly named, filed a complaint last week alleging that Frye-Mueller became aggressive when she asked about vaccines and told the aide her child could die from them or have health issues. According to the complaint, the aide also said Frye-Mueller asked her about breastfeeding. When the aide said she wished she could breastfeed, Frye-Mueller allegedly suggested that the aide’s husband could “suck on my breasts” to get milk to come in, the complaint said. The aide said in her complaint — which was released by the Senate’s investigative committee this week — that Frye-Mueller’s husband was in the room at the time and that he “smiled and nodded.”

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO