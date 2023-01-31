ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

UNG Chemistry Dept gets grant

By Denise Ray, UNG
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago

The University of North Georgia department of chemistry and biochemistry was awarded at $30,000 grant to fund open access materials for undergraduate courses.

Lori Wilson, associate professor of chemistry at the University of North Georgia and Myles Sedgwick, lecturer of chemistry, were looking for ways to provide students will more economical class materials and improve student outcomes.

“Lori Wilson and her team deserve a lot of credit for this endeavor and we are very excited for them, Patricia Todebush, interim department head said.  “This is a great team effort and I am excited for our students to be able to benefit from this work.”

The switch to open-access and specifications grading will bring great benefits to students.

“There are several advantages for students,” Wilson said. “The first is the lower cost. Our students were paying over $200 for their course materials. Now both courses will be completed for less than $50.  Also, with specifications grading, the students and faculty can quickly identify gaps in learning because they are testing one learning objective at a time.”

The grant allows the four faculty teaching the course to redesign the lecture and laboratory including Wilson, Sedgwick, lab manager Kaylee Todd, and Ana Rumbao .

Open-access materials for the Survey of Chemistry I laboratory were authored in-house by Dr. Gil Katzenstein, a retired UNG faculty. Dr. Theresa Butori and Dr. Irene Kokkala at UNG’s Distance Education and Technology Integration will support the move to the cloud.

UNG will host a free interactive lab manual with engaging videos and quizzes on the cloud, Wilson said.

Open-access materials are available for all subjects and are covered by an open copyright license, making them available freely to students, teachers and the public. The open-access movement began in the 1990s and has grown in popularity in chemistry education, Wilson said.

“At the end of 2023, we will know if the students are learning from the low- and no-cost materials and specifications grading,” Wilson said. “Paying less money is important, but are they getting the same quality education, and are the course outcomes better? Once we have the answer to this question, the next step will be to communicate what we have learned to other chemical educators at a regional or national meeting of the American Chemical Society.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Athens commission discusses Community Benefits Agreement of mall redevelopment project

On Tuesday evening, Athens-Clarke County Commission hosted a work session to discuss the Community Benefits Agreement regarding the Tax Allocation District funded mall redevelopment project. Caitlin Dye, the business development and incentives coordinator of the economic development department of Athens, presented an overview of the staff report. Although there will...
ATHENS, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents

A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call

A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

The Rock: Gainesville's iconic symbol

Gainesville High School is known as the home of the Red Elephants, but another iconic symbol of school pride is the Gainesville rock that sits just across the street from the school. WDUN recently spoke to Treasurer of the Gainesville City Board of Education and Gainesville High School 1970 graduate...
GAINESVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb biz news: New LongHorn site; Withrow’s Jewelers closes

Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
116K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy