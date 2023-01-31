ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Knights of Columbus's Operation LAMB raises over $7K for local organizations

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
 2 days ago
The Knights of Columbus's Operation LAMB was once again a big success, according to a recent news release.

On Jan. 27, the Knights of Columbus of Hendersonville presented checks to six organizations from funds raised during the 2022 Operation LAMB ( Least Among My Brethren) campaign. The goal of the program is to provide funds to organizations that help people who are intellectually challenged.

The Knights ended up raising a total of $7,234 and presented checks to the Exceptional Children's Program for Henderson County Public Schools, Helping Hand Development Center, the St. Gerard House, Vocational Solutions, Mountain Bowlers and the Special Olympics.

The Knights said in the release that they wanted to also thank the Hope Center, an organization that the Knights have donated funds to for many years.

"This past year the Hope Center asked that they not receive any funds from our campaign and instead made a generous donation to help others," Wally Walsworth of the Knights of Columbus, who is the outgoing Operation LAMB director, said in the release.

The Operation LAMB campaign has been a statewide program of the Knights of Columbus since 1974. Over $23 million has been raised statewide since its inception, the release said.

