cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
thecoinrise.com
BNB price analysis for 2 February 2023
BNB price analysis for 2 February 2023, BNB, the fifth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. You can read more about BNB price from CoinCodex. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI fluctuates over 50.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Price Could Reach $45K by Christmas: Matrixport
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. institutions have probably been behind January’s rally in bitcoin (BTC), when the cryptocurrency gained more than 38%. An outperformance this early in the year tends to be bullish for the token’s price, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a research report Wednesday.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Tesla's valuation has 'returned to Earth' so it's time to start buying stock in Elon Musk's EV maker, Berenberg says
Tesla's valuation has "returned to Earth" so it's time to dive in and buy, a Berenberg strategist said. The Elon Musk-run carmaker's price cuts are an "investment in growth," analyst Adrian Yanoshik said. CEO Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter and COVID demand risks in China seem loaded into the share...
investing.com
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets which saw backwardation in November and December started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn
Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, S&P 500 Close In on Bullish 'Golden Cross' Signal
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin (BTC) and Wall Street's benchmark equity index, the S&P 500, are on the verge of hitting an easy-to-track bullish technical signal – the golden cross – that often makes traders giddy with delight.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,700
Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could again unless there is a downside break below the $1,600 support zone. Ethereum spiked above the $1,700 resistance zone before it corrected lower. The price is now trading above $1,620 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Prediction: Uptrend Remains Intact Above $0.38
Ripple is rising steadily above the $0.40 resistance zone against the US Dollar. XRP price could rise further if it clears the $0.410 resistance zone. Ripple is currently rising above the $0.40 resistance zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.40 and the 100 simple moving...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Bitcoin Could Be on Cusp of Major Trend Shift As Potential Repeat of 2019 Appears
Widely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up for a potential trend shift that could result in an explosive rally similar to the one in 2019. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 783,000 YouTube subscribers that three different technical indicators are converging at a key price level for Bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Nears $24,000 Mark – Can Bulls Push BTC To $25K This February?
Leading the 2023 rally of the cryptocurrency market is Bitcoin, the touted king of crypto. As of writing, BTC is changing hands at $23,742 which enabled the alpha coins regain its August 2022 support level which is at $22,722. This made crypto Twitter abuzz with enjoyment as analysts went full bullish on BTC with some setting ridiculous targets like $1.3 million by the end of the year.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exploits on a 93% Year-on-Year Decline in January
The month of January brought with it a lot of positive news for the cryptocurrency industry including the fact that the volume of losses accrued from exploits was reduced. As per published data by blockchain security company PerkShield, only $8.8 million was recorded as loss from crypto exploits in January indicating a drastic decline of 93% year-on-year.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast Is Updated – Here Are The New Price Targets
It seems that Bitcoin and Ethereum have new price targets. Check out the latest reports about the prices of the most important digital assets below. According to the latest reports, it seems that an important analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November made sure to highlight the fact that his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Recorded its Best January in 10 Years With a 39.6% Monthly Surge
BTC finished January as its best month since October 2021. Despite the highly bearish 2022 and the negative predictions for the new year, bitcoin prove all the critics wrong in January, increasing its USD value by almost 40%. Thus, this became the asset’s best-performing January since 2013. 10 Years...
NASDAQ
Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.06, changing hands as low as $18.65 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 23.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
securities.io
FOMC Commentary Anticipation Keeps Bitcoin (BTC) Price Flat Above $23K
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to sustain its recently reignited northbound movement ahead of the monthly close on Tuesday. The modest retracement came against a cumulating positive sentiment around the asset since the start of the year. Still, the flagship cryptocurrency sealed January in fashion with 39.63% monthly returns compared to Ethereum (ETH), whose price rose 32.44% during the same period. The welcomed green monthly came as a relief following a series of negative monthly closes in November and December.
astaga.com
Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?
Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
US home price inflation slows further in November
US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike
© Reuters BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike. BTC’s price reached a high of $24,253.28 over the last 24 hours. Technical indicators on BTC’s 4-hour chart are showing bullish signs. BTC’s price may look to rise to the next resistance...
