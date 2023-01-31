ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com

Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
usethebitcoin.com

Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High

Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
thecoinrise.com

BNB price analysis for 1 February 2023

BNB price analysis for 1 February 2023, BNB, the fifth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. You can read more about BNB price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI fluctuates over 50.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)

A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...

