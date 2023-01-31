Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Have Accumulated Over $108,000,000 in Litecoin in Six Months As LTC Inches Toward $100: Santiment
Litecoin (LTC) is rallying with big support from shark addresses that have accumulated more than $108 million worth of the token within months, according to Santiment. Crypto analytics firm Santiment says shark addresses have “aggressively” accumulated the token since July 2022, helping to push it toward $100. “Litecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
dailyhodl.com
Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau
Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High
Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
thecoinrise.com
BNB price analysis for 1 February 2023
BNB price analysis for 1 February 2023, BNB, the fifth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. You can read more about BNB price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI fluctuates over 50.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC To Hit ‘Triple-Headed’ Resistance Monster
Popular crypto trader Tone Vays isn’t convinced Bitcoin (BTC) will continue upwards in the short term despite the crypto asset’s sizeable January gains. The analyst tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks BTC will face some “major, major resistance” at the $25,000 mark. “I have...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Bitcoin Could Be on Cusp of Major Trend Shift As Potential Repeat of 2019 Appears
Widely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up for a potential trend shift that could result in an explosive rally similar to the one in 2019. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 783,000 YouTube subscribers that three different technical indicators are converging at a key price level for Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
