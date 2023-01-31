Read full article on original website
Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant
The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
FOX Sports
MLB Third Base Tiers: Josh Donaldson & Alec Bohm headline The Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's Third basemen and have New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson and Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm in The Pretty Solid & The Rest tier. Do you agree?
NBC Sports
Here is the Phillies' 2023 spring training TV schedule
NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise 13 Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, February 25 against the New York Yankees and ending March 25 against the Yankees, five days before the Phillies open the regular season on the road against the Rangers. Here's the full schedule for...
Phillies Hoping to Find Hidden Gems at Spring Training
Among the 21 non-roster invitees coming to Clearwater this spring training, the Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to find hidden gems.
Two Phillies Games Will Air Exclusively on Peacock
Two Philadelphia Phillies games will air exclusively on the streaming platform Peacock this upcoming season.
Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal
Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
This right-hander pitched in the Atlantic League in 2022, posting a 2.95 ERA in nine appearances
NBC Philadelphia
Just How Many Baseballs Are Phillies Packing Into Truck Heading to Clearwater?
Florida sunshine awaits the Philadelphia Phillies, but before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, a crew of Phillies employees and the Phillies Phanatic back in chilly Philly packed up a semi-truck with all the gear the Phightins' need. They gathered Thursday morning to load up the tractor-trailer at Citizens Bank...
Phillies Legend Gives High Praise to New Astros GM Brown
Following the singing of Dana Brown, Philadelphia Phillies legend Del Unser had some strong words of praise for the new Houston Astros general manager.
Camden Chat
Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training
Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
Whit
Phillies VP of Baseball Communications Kevin Gregg premieres first “Pizza With The Pros” of the new year
Kevin Gregg, vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies, joined the first “Pizza With the Pros” of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 30. Son of former MLB umpire Eric Gregg, baseball has been part of Gregg’s entire life. The Philadelphia native grew up around MLB ballparks nationwide as he traveled with his father to World Series games, All-Star contests and regular season matchups. His early exposure to the game established the roots that would later grow into a profession.
The Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Official Regular Season Schedule
MLB schedules will look a bit different in 2023, as each team will play each other for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the Philadelphia Phillies' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
Do Phillies Have Deep Enough Bench?
In the pursuit of bolstering their roster the Philadelphia Phillies may have lost depth on the bench.
Phillies packing up and heading to Florida spring training
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Excitement is building for the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII matchup, but Philadelphia sports fans are also gearing up for Phillies spring training. Last season brought so much excitement to the city despite falling two games short of winning the World Series back in November. The late postseason run left fans with just a few months before the team geared up for spring training. The Phillies are loading up trucks with equipment and items needed in Clearwater, Florida to help them make another postseason run.CBS News Philadelphia got an inside look at the Phillies locker room where bags are packed, boxes...
