Spring Township, PA

MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant

The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2023 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise 13 Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, February 25 against the New York Yankees and ending March 25 against the Yankees, five days before the Phillies open the regular season on the road against the Rangers. Here's the full schedule for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal

Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Camden Chat

Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training

Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Whit

Phillies VP of Baseball Communications Kevin Gregg premieres first “Pizza With The Pros” of the new year

Kevin Gregg, vice president of baseball communications for the Phillies, joined the first “Pizza With the Pros” of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 30. Son of former MLB umpire Eric Gregg, baseball has been part of Gregg’s entire life. The Philadelphia native grew up around MLB ballparks nationwide as he traveled with his father to World Series games, All-Star contests and regular season matchups. His early exposure to the game established the roots that would later grow into a profession.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies packing up and heading to Florida spring training

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Excitement is building for the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII matchup, but Philadelphia sports fans are also gearing up for Phillies spring training. Last season brought so much excitement to the city despite falling two games short of winning the World Series back in November. The late postseason run left fans with just a few months before the team geared up for spring training. The Phillies are loading up trucks with equipment and items needed in Clearwater, Florida to help them make another postseason run.CBS News Philadelphia got an inside look at the Phillies locker room where bags are packed, boxes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

