ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023

Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February

Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

4 Discounted Dividend Stocks To Buy In February 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, I will look at four...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Motley Fool

Here's Why Snap's Revenue Is Taking a Hit

After posting almost no top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, Snap's revenue is declining year to date. Heated competition from TikTok and Meta are major challenges for Snap. Snap's recent top-line weakness is revealing vulnerability in the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today

270 Billion SHIB Sent to Exchanges by Bankrupt Broker, Here's Shiba Inu Token Price Reaction

Cryptocurrencies worth around $9.6 million were transferred to major centralized exchanges today from the accounts of bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX), PeckShieldAlert reports. About a third of this was made up of Shiba Inu tokens, specifically 270 billion SHIB. The destination of the displaced cryptocurrencies was Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US, the U.S. arm of the black-and-yellow crypto giant.
Motley Fool

The Nasdaq Is Rebounding: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in February

Nasdaq-listed growth stocks have been on the rebound in January after a tough 2022. Reata Pharmaceuticals stock is heating up ahead of a regulatory decision due out in February. Travere Therapeutics is also awaiting a potential landmark regulatory decision later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft

Microsoft's cybersecurity revenue is soaring, but overall growth has been sluggish. Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet are the two largest cybersecurity pure-play stocks. Both are much smaller companies and are still growing at a brisk pace. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now

The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
ARIZONA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
Motley Fool

A New Bull Market Could Arrive in February: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Alphabet has a good chance of rebounding more than most tech stocks in 2023. Amazon's valuation looks especially attractive based on its expected free cash flow generation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well whether or not a bull market is on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy