Savannah, GA

Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due. Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

2nd spec building expected to break ground in spring

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Magnus Development Partners expects to break ground on a 72,000-square-foot Class A spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park by the end April. The building, at 123 Schork Road, will be the second spec building constructed in the last two years at Commerce Park.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First year of the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. Honoring Black History: National Freedom Day. National Freedom Day is a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
gcaptain.com

Port of Savannah Increasing Reefer Container Capacity

The Georgia Ports Authority is increasing chilled cargo capacity at the Port of Savannah to stay ahead of anticipated growth in demand for reefer container volumes. “Expansion among our cold storage partners in the Savannah market will drive greater volumes of chilled cargo crossing our docks,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “While the Port of Savannah already accommodates the most refrigerated containers on the South Atlantic and Gulf coasts, enhancing our on-terminal capacity will better support the jobs and opportunity sparked by private investment.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain and cooler weather is on the way

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will try to drift through the area today. There will be a large range in temperatures this afternoon with areas north of I-16 in the low to mid-60s and Savannah south in the low to mid-70s. There is a small chance for showers this afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com

Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

City inks Facilities Agreement for gas pipeline to Hyundai site

The City of Claxton has executed a Facilities Agreement with Hyundai Motor Corporation for installation of a new natural gas pipeline to support the Bryan County Mega-Site, near the I- 16 and Hwy. 280 interchange. Last week’s signing of the facilities agreement followed the opening of third party contract bids on Jan. 18 for construction of a 12-inch natural gas line to the Mega-Site. A bid of nearly $4 million from Equix Energy of Corpus Christi, TX was accepted to build the 8 miles of pipeline.
CLAXTON, GA

