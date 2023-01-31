Read full article on original website
Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due. Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix...
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
2nd spec building expected to break ground in spring
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Magnus Development Partners expects to break ground on a 72,000-square-foot Class A spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park by the end April. The building, at 123 Schork Road, will be the second spec building constructed in the last two years at Commerce Park.
Part of Sonny Dixon Interchange closed due to diesel oil spill, significant delays expected
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sonny Dixon Interchange is closed between State Route 21 and Jimmy Deloach Parkway due to a diesel oil spill, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. They say emergency crews and the Georgia Department of Transportation are on scene to help with the cleanup. The...
City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
First year of the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena turns one this weekend. In just one year, the city of Savannah has already experienced many quality entertainment events.
Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. Honoring Black History: National Freedom Day. National Freedom Day is a...
Historic Mitchelville Freedom Day celebration this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month is underway and there are already a handful of events you can check out now. But this weekend if you are over on Hilton Head Head Island you can be part of the Mitchelville Freedom Day Celebration!. Joining to give you all the...
Three months later: Fire report reveals $1.5 million in damage to Azure Cove apartment building
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning more about the damage done after a big fire in Garden City displaced several families. It happened at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80 almost three months ago. The flames are hard to forget. The night of November 9th changed the...
Super Museum Sunday, Colonial Muster Faire happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day of a busy month for the Georgia Historical Society, which has three of its biggest events lined up in February - starting with the Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe this weekend. Stan Deaton is Georgia Historical’s senior historian -- he...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen. In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU. Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks...
Port of Savannah Increasing Reefer Container Capacity
The Georgia Ports Authority is increasing chilled cargo capacity at the Port of Savannah to stay ahead of anticipated growth in demand for reefer container volumes. “Expansion among our cold storage partners in the Savannah market will drive greater volumes of chilled cargo crossing our docks,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “While the Port of Savannah already accommodates the most refrigerated containers on the South Atlantic and Gulf coasts, enhancing our on-terminal capacity will better support the jobs and opportunity sparked by private investment.”
Rain and cooler weather is on the way
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will try to drift through the area today. There will be a large range in temperatures this afternoon with areas north of I-16 in the low to mid-60s and Savannah south in the low to mid-70s. There is a small chance for showers this afternoon.
Downtown Statesboro’s First Friday Event “Winter Fest” February 3
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting February’s First Friday event, Winter Fest, this Friday, February 3, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm. W Main St. from Main to College St. and W Vine St. from Main to S Walnut St. will be closed 3:00 pm – 9:30 pm.
WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
Country group Little Big Town coming to Savannah's Johnny Mercer Theatre
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: CMA Week: Little Big Town. Grammy and Academy of Country Music Award winners Little Big Town are headed to Savannah. The country group will perform at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. Formed in...
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
City inks Facilities Agreement for gas pipeline to Hyundai site
The City of Claxton has executed a Facilities Agreement with Hyundai Motor Corporation for installation of a new natural gas pipeline to support the Bryan County Mega-Site, near the I- 16 and Hwy. 280 interchange. Last week’s signing of the facilities agreement followed the opening of third party contract bids on Jan. 18 for construction of a 12-inch natural gas line to the Mega-Site. A bid of nearly $4 million from Equix Energy of Corpus Christi, TX was accepted to build the 8 miles of pipeline.
