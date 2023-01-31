The Georgia Ports Authority is increasing chilled cargo capacity at the Port of Savannah to stay ahead of anticipated growth in demand for reefer container volumes. “Expansion among our cold storage partners in the Savannah market will drive greater volumes of chilled cargo crossing our docks,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “While the Port of Savannah already accommodates the most refrigerated containers on the South Atlantic and Gulf coasts, enhancing our on-terminal capacity will better support the jobs and opportunity sparked by private investment.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO