wtvbam.com
Bronson and UC win twice, Quincy splits, Crance and George record 100th career wins
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson wrapped up an undefeated season in Big 8 Conference dual meets on Wednesday night as they defeated Concord 78-3 and Homer 71-6. The two wins improved the Vikings overall record to 31-3. Double winners for the Vikings were Aiden Fill (113), Owen Kimmons...
wtvbam.com
Legg 8th grade girls split Monday night games with Harper Creek
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls basketball teams split their games with Harper Creek on Monday night. The 8th grade A team lost 44-23. Paisley Harvey led Legg with seven points while Marie Powers had seven rebounds. The 8th grad B team won 40-14 as they...
wtvbam.com
Bronson and Quincy score Big 8 Conference girls basketball wins
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big 8 Conference on Tuesday night as they pulled away in the second half to defeat the Jonesville Comets 58-31 on the Vikings home court. Bronson led 32-20 at the half and put the game...
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
What’s that in Jackson? A new bakery is on its way
JACKSON, MI – A new bakery is opening in the Jackson area featuring custom and ready-made cakes. The Five Forks was born out of COVID-19 when sisters Mallory Vredeveld and Maddison Husted were either laid off or left their jobs. Baking has always been a passion for Husted, so she messaged Vredeveld one day, asking if she wanted to just bake cakes for some extra funds, Vredeveld said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials believe Dexter High School student was groomed over internet, lured away from family
DEXTER, Mich. – Officials believe a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student was groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from family members. UPDATE: Dexter High School student found safe after fears teen had been lured away from family. Washtenaw County deputies were searching for the student,...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
thevillagereporter.com
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
thesuntimesnews.com
“I have never seen anything like St Louis Center”
Five miles west of Chelsea on Old US12 lies a campus that has radically changed lives for 62 years. You have probably heard of St. Louis Center but may not know much about the residential campus on 180 acres in scenic Sylvan Township. St. Louis Center provides residential foster care...
wtvbam.com
Jonesville Schools forced to close early after false cyber threat is sent to staff member
JONESVILLE, MI (WTVB) – Jonesville Community Schools were forced to dismiss students early on Wednesday after a physical threat was made via text message against a middle school staff member. It was later determined the threat was false. Jonesville Department of Public Safety Director Kurt Etter said in a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
Innocent or inappropriate? Student’s drawing confiscated by school
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
wlen.com
Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
wtvbam.com
New downtown Coldwater event, Love Local, to be held on Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Main Street Program will be hosting a first time event in downtown Coldwater this Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. A soup and chili cook-off will highlight the event which is being called “Love Local”. The promotion is an effort to highlight local restaurants and to gear up shoppers for the Valentine’s Day season.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Michigan Signee, Ronnie Bell's Little Brother, Kendrick, Can Fly
We might just end up seeing little brother follow in big brother's footsteps as Kendrick Bell attempts to become an unheralded recruit who does big things at Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the case of a missing Pioneer High School student who was found dead Monday. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Friday (Jan. 27).
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
wtvbam.com
CBPU Board approves three projects for improving security at city sites
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved a series of security upgrades Wednesday. They approved 18 new high-resolution cameras for the Henry L Brown Municipal Building which would replace the original nine cameras that were put in during the construction of the building in 2002. I.T. Director Patrick Pool said the original layout lacks coverage in several key areas.
