Reading, MI

wtvbam.com

Legg 8th grade girls split Monday night games with Harper Creek

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls basketball teams split their games with Harper Creek on Monday night. The 8th grade A team lost 44-23. Paisley Harvey led Legg with seven points while Marie Powers had seven rebounds. The 8th grad B team won 40-14 as they...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson and Quincy score Big 8 Conference girls basketball wins

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big 8 Conference on Tuesday night as they pulled away in the second half to defeat the Jonesville Comets 58-31 on the Vikings home court. Bronson led 32-20 at the half and put the game...
BRONSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What’s that in Jackson? A new bakery is on its way

JACKSON, MI – A new bakery is opening in the Jackson area featuring custom and ready-made cakes. The Five Forks was born out of COVID-19 when sisters Mallory Vredeveld and Maddison Husted were either laid off or left their jobs. Baking has always been a passion for Husted, so she messaged Vredeveld one day, asking if she wanted to just bake cakes for some extra funds, Vredeveld said.
JACKSON, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament

Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

“I have never seen anything like St Louis Center”

Five miles west of Chelsea on Old US12 lies a campus that has radically changed lives for 62 years. You have probably heard of St. Louis Center but may not know much about the residential campus on 180 acres in scenic Sylvan Township. St. Louis Center provides residential foster care...
CHELSEA, MI
wlen.com

Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital

Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

New downtown Coldwater event, Love Local, to be held on Saturday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Main Street Program will be hosting a first time event in downtown Coldwater this Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. A soup and chili cook-off will highlight the event which is being called “Love Local”. The promotion is an effort to highlight local restaurants and to gear up shoppers for the Valentine’s Day season.
COLDWATER, MI
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the case of a missing Pioneer High School student who was found dead Monday. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Friday (Jan. 27).
ANN ARBOR, MI
wtvbam.com

CBPU Board approves three projects for improving security at city sites

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved a series of security upgrades Wednesday. They approved 18 new high-resolution cameras for the Henry L Brown Municipal Building which would replace the original nine cameras that were put in during the construction of the building in 2002. I.T. Director Patrick Pool said the original layout lacks coverage in several key areas.
COLDWATER, MI

