Hancock man held without bond accused of stabbing wife at work with screwdriver

HANCOCK — A Hancock man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his wife at the Hancock restaurant where they worked because he thought she changed his Gmail password, according to court documents.

On Monday, Washington County District Court Judge Victoria J. Lobley ordered John Franklin Houdersheldt III, 30, to continue to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

More local crime:Charges against twin brothers in downtown Hagerstown stabbing upgraded to murder

Houdersheldt's wife, Britnie Marie Shields, 35, was stabbed in the back, on the left side with a screwdriver, court records state. After the stabbing on Friday, Shields was initially taken to War Memorial Hospital near Berkeley Springs, W.Va., where medical staff noted she had a collapsed lung. She was taken to a trauma center in Winchester, Va.

Winchester Medical Center spokesperson Carol Weare said Monday that Valley Health does not share patient conditions.

The medical center is the only trauma center in Winchester.

At the bond hearing Monday afternoon, Lobley said she believed that if Houdersheldt was released he would represent a danger not only to Shields but to the community at large. She ordered a competency hearing, requested by a public defender, for Houdersheldt.

Houdersheldt also was charged with first- and second-degree assault.

He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on the attempted second-degree murder charge alone.

Stabbing at Western Maryland restaurant workplace

Hancock Police were dispatched to a local restaurant shortly before 6 p.m. Friday for an "undesirable," court records state.

The woman who called for assistance told the officer that Houdersheldt had assaulted his wife, Shields, while at work, court records state. The woman told police Houdersheldt walked out of the business and tried to walk back in, and that she told Houdersheldt to leave. Houdersheldt walked away.

The woman also told police the restaurant manager had taken Shields to War Memorial Hospital after Houdersheldt stabbed Shields with a screwdriver, according to court documents.

The officer looked for Houdersheldt, unsuccessfully, in the area before returning to the restaurant to interview a witness.

The witness, an employee, told police she was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot behind the restaurant when she heard Shields scream, "Why did you stab me with a screwdriver Johnny?" court records state.

The witness said Shields ran into a restaurant restroom and had blood coming from the wound. Shields told both women — the witness and the woman who called for help — she was having difficulty breathing.

Education news:Washington County Public Schools valedictorian, salutatorian policy hangs in the balance

Another Hancock Police officer went to the hospital to talk to Shields and the restaurant manager.

Shields told the officer that Houdersheldt was upset with her because he believed she changed his Gmail password, then stabbed her in the back, court records state.

Police found and arrested Houdersheldt at his residence, according to court records.

Prosecutor: Stabbing suspect danger to community

Assistant State's Attorney Christina Palmer told the judge during the Monday bond hearing about Houdersheldt's past criminal record, including two second-degree assaults, a fourth-degree burglary and a theft, as well as that the stabbing apparently occurred over a Gmail password.

Palmer said the state believes Houdersheldt is a danger to the community.

Public defender Lance Wines requested a competency hearing for Houdersheldt.

Wines said Houdersheldt had worked at the restaurant for about 1 1/2 years. Court records state Houdersheldt was the dish washer/cleaning manager.

Houdersheldt has lived in Hancock for about 12 1/2 years, according to court records.

Houdersheldt appeared via video from the detention center for the bond hearing.

Wines asked Lobley to provide supervised release if Houdersheldt was incarcerated, noting two of his children have surgeries coming up.

A woman in the court gallery who is the mother of one of Houdersheldt's children told the judge that he "never sees" his child and she didn't want Houdersheldt using their child for sympathy.