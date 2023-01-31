ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville Observer print operations moving to Gastonia

By Staff reports
The Fayetteville Observer
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Fayetteville Observer printing press will be shutting down in April, with printing operations moving to The Gaston Gazette in Gastonia.

The Observer’s parent company, Gannett, announced the change this week.

The end of printing operations in Fayetteville is not expected to change the frequency or quality of delivery. Subscribers to the print edition will continue to receive home delivery on their current schedule at the current times.

“The cessation of printing operations in Fayetteville will not lessen our strong commitment to providing our readers with high-quality journalism,” said Beth Hutson, the Observer’s news director.

The consolidation of print services comes amid similar moves throughout the newspaper industry. A total of 30 full-time and 26 part-time employees will be affected.

“We are very appreciative of the hard work and dedication these employees have shown to the Observer over the years,” Hutson said.

The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

