Atlantic County, NJ

Dozens of fighting roosters, 100 more birds taken in bust at fight operation, police say

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
 2 days ago
BUENA — An anonymous tip about a possible rooster fighting operation led authorities to a home in the borough and then to criminal charges last against two Atlantic County men, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The office disclosed the investigation on Monday, saying New Jersey State Police and its own Humane Law Enforcement Unit last week found “dozens of roosters trained to fight as well as equipment used to train the roosters to fight.”

Sigfredo Perez, 81, of 610 Sixth Road in Newtonville, Buena Vista Township and Queli Merlo, 49, of 607 N. 3rd St. in Hammonton both were charged on Jan. 26 with third-degree owning/training live animals for the purpose of fighting, according to the statement.

“Over 100 other birds were found to be living in unsanitary conditions on the property,” according to an office statement. “The birds are currently under quarantine in accordance with state law pending the outcome of disease testing. Multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay were also found on the property.”

The office said the inspection also led to seizures of two dogs, five rabbits, and several cats also “living in unsanitary conditions.

The filing of criminal charges is not proof of guilt. Neither man has been convicted in the case.

The Prosecutor’s Office initiated the investigation with assistance from state police, the state Department of Agriculture, and Buena Borough Animal Control.

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666.

Alternatively, residents may go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at https://www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out atjsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

