Peoria, IL

Vote for the Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Peoria High, Morton and Illini Bluffs

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 2 days ago
After plenty of solid winter sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Jan. 23-28.

Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below.

If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@pjstar.com or tag us on Twitter @pjstarsports. Last week, Tyson Swanson of the Metamora boys basketball team was named JS athlete of the week.

De'Kwon Brown, Peoria High boys basketball

Despite a pair of losses, Brown put his scoring ability on display. The 6-foot-2 junior guard scored 26 points in an 82-80 five-overtime loss to Richwoods on Tuesday. On Friday, his 20 points helped Peoria High beat Normal Community, 57-45. He ended his week on Saturday in a 53-44 loss to Metamora, putting up six points, a rebound and two assists.

Micah Meiss, El Paso-Gridley boys basketball

Meiss had two 20-plus scoring outputs last week. He hit five 3-pointers in a 22-point performance as EP-G lost a heartbreaker 41-40 last Tuesday to Heyworth. The 6-foot-4 sophomore point guard then hit six 3s as he scored 27 points in Friday's 67-55 overtime victory over Le Roy.

Addy Engel, Morton girls basketball

Engel remained consistent, helping Morton (17-9) go 3-0 last week in the midst of a six-game win streak. The 5-foot-10 guard/forward junior scored 12 points in each of the Potters' three victories. She started her week by scoring a dozen in a 49-46 upset win over Class 3A fourth-ranked Peoria Notre Dame on Wednesday. Engel then scored 12 in Friday's 38-27 victory over Pekin. Her week wrapped on Saturday with another 12 in a 58-30 win over Limestone.

Brook Pieper, Abingdon-Avon girls basketball

Pieper came so close to recording a quadruple-double last Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 senior center scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists and seven blocks in a 65-42 win over ROWVA/Williamsfield.

Paul Ishikawa, Illini Bluffs wrestling

The senior wrapped up his season undefeated, winning the Quincy Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday. Ishikawa is now 41-0 following a run to the 145-pound title. He posted back-to-back falls in the round of 16 (2:52) and quarterfinals (4:48). Ishikawa then had a 19-3 tech fall in the semifinals. In the title bout, he won going away, posting a 22-10 major decision over Jacksonville's Joe Reif.

Andrew Peterson, Galesburg boys swimming & diving

Peterson won two diving events last week. He won Saturday's 1-meter diving against Normal Community with a score of 213.2 as the Silver Streaks edged out the nonconference win, 93-90. The junior began last week by posting a 228.9 in a Western Big Six Conference dual meeting win over Rock Island, 133-49. Earlier this season, Peterson broke the 29-year-old school record (379.5) for the 1-meter dive, posting a score of 390.9.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

Journal Star

Journal Star

