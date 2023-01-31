Vote for the Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Peoria High, Morton and Illini Bluffs
After plenty of solid winter sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Jan. 23-28.
Last week, Tyson Swanson of the Metamora boys basketball team was named JS athlete of the week.
De'Kwon Brown, Peoria High boys basketball
Despite a pair of losses, Brown put his scoring ability on display. The 6-foot-2 junior guard scored 26 points in an 82-80 five-overtime loss to Richwoods on Tuesday. On Friday, his 20 points helped Peoria High beat Normal Community, 57-45. He ended his week on Saturday in a 53-44 loss to Metamora, putting up six points, a rebound and two assists.
Micah Meiss, El Paso-Gridley boys basketball
Meiss had two 20-plus scoring outputs last week. He hit five 3-pointers in a 22-point performance as EP-G lost a heartbreaker 41-40 last Tuesday to Heyworth. The 6-foot-4 sophomore point guard then hit six 3s as he scored 27 points in Friday's 67-55 overtime victory over Le Roy.
Addy Engel, Morton girls basketball
Engel remained consistent, helping Morton (17-9) go 3-0 last week in the midst of a six-game win streak. The 5-foot-10 guard/forward junior scored 12 points in each of the Potters' three victories. She started her week by scoring a dozen in a 49-46 upset win over Class 3A fourth-ranked Peoria Notre Dame on Wednesday. Engel then scored 12 in Friday's 38-27 victory over Pekin. Her week wrapped on Saturday with another 12 in a 58-30 win over Limestone.
Brook Pieper, Abingdon-Avon girls basketball
Pieper came so close to recording a quadruple-double last Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 senior center scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists and seven blocks in a 65-42 win over ROWVA/Williamsfield.
Paul Ishikawa, Illini Bluffs wrestling
The senior wrapped up his season undefeated, winning the Quincy Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday. Ishikawa is now 41-0 following a run to the 145-pound title. He posted back-to-back falls in the round of 16 (2:52) and quarterfinals (4:48). Ishikawa then had a 19-3 tech fall in the semifinals. In the title bout, he won going away, posting a 22-10 major decision over Jacksonville's Joe Reif.
Andrew Peterson, Galesburg boys swimming & diving
Peterson won two diving events last week. He won Saturday's 1-meter diving against Normal Community with a score of 213.2 as the Silver Streaks edged out the nonconference win, 93-90. The junior began last week by posting a 228.9 in a Western Big Six Conference dual meeting win over Rock Island, 133-49. Earlier this season, Peterson broke the 29-year-old school record (379.5) for the 1-meter dive, posting a score of 390.9.
