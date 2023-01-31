ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Beer-Fueled Progressive Dinner and Truffle Masters Pre-Game

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. DR Delicacy is slated to host its highly anticipated Truffle Masters event once again this year (March 6); but first, the luxury foods purveyor is partnering with Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, to host a truffle tasting pre-party on Friday, February 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Six Houston chefs—including Michelle Wallace of b’tween Sandwich Co., Phat Eatery's Alex Au-Yeung, David Skinner of Eculent and more—will take over the upstairs of Central Market to offer truffle-kissed bites alongside wine, champagne, and music from the Houston Symphony. Tickets (limited to 150 guests) are $70.
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
CultureMap Houston

Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location

An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
coveringkaty.com

Local Table moves to new Katy location

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
houstoncitybook.com

Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!

FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast

HOUSTON – Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, y’all. The ice cream is called I 💖 Ice Cream and is made with the “fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.”. “Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now...
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Houston Press

Blast Off With Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country

Since forming in 2018 Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country have been steadily growing their fanbase by continuing to create sounds that push them further into outer space. “There is no lineup stuff that changes,” says Capps. “Everyone’s personality is really strong and there's no replacing anyone in that band.”
Houston Press

BARC To Host Free Microchipping Events As Houston's New Requirement Takes Effect

BARC, Houston’s animal shelter and adoption center, will host three free microchipping events for Houston residents as the city will begin enforcing its new mandatory microchipping requirement this Wednesday, February 1. This requirement was approved by the City Council in January of last year, however there was a year-long...
101.5 KNUE

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
Click2Houston.com

Fickle February forecasting

First things first: we’ve missed any hard freeze or icing this week and according to the American Model we will continue to have “above freezing” temperatures (even mild) through at least the middle of the month. Below is the American Model precip forecast which has just rain and that looks to be the 9th-10th and again on Valentine’s Day!
