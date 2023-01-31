Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. DR Delicacy is slated to host its highly anticipated Truffle Masters event once again this year (March 6); but first, the luxury foods purveyor is partnering with Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, to host a truffle tasting pre-party on Friday, February 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Six Houston chefs—including Michelle Wallace of b’tween Sandwich Co., Phat Eatery's Alex Au-Yeung, David Skinner of Eculent and more—will take over the upstairs of Central Market to offer truffle-kissed bites alongside wine, champagne, and music from the Houston Symphony. Tickets (limited to 150 guests) are $70.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO