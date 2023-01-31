Read full article on original website
mike
2d ago
whatever happens we should not cancel school on their "predictions" like last time on "bad weather"
KSLA
Heavy rain tapering to showers this afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heading into the afternoon, the heavier rain will shift east but scattered showers will continue to be widespread. It will stay very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Watch for some areas of residual flooding thanks to all the heavy rain earlier today.
KSLA
Drying out and warming up for the weekend!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will finally be winding down this evening. Dry weather, some sunshine and gradually warmer weather is expected through the weekend. The quiet stretch won’t last long though with more rain coming in by the middle of next week. Light rain and showers will linger...
KTBS
Cold, wet, dangerous conditions cripple the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex remains in Mother Nature's icy grip Wednesday, much like a large portion of the country. A winter storm warning and an ice storm warning are in effect in our region. Roads are slick making driving dangerous and tree limbs are breaking due to the weight of ice in some areas. Power outages are not out of the question due to down tree limbs. If you have to get out in this weather, please be careful. It's probably best to just stay inside.
KSLA
Icy conditions possible tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We continue to track ugly weather in the ArkLaTex with rain and freezing rain/sleet threatening the I-30 Corridor this afternoon. Highs only reached the upper-30s across much of the region, and the low-40s were reached in the southeastern portion but only just. Even colder...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday
The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
KSLA
Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia and Union counties part of winter storm warning with potential one-fourth-inch icing
The weather forecast for the Magnolia area has been upgraded in severity to a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon added Columbia and Union counties to the winter storm warning area that will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Significant icing is expected. Additional...
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
KSLA
Caddo Council on Aging can be of help to senior citizens during the extreme cold
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As parts of the ArkLaTex see freezing temperatures, it is important to keep the elderly in mind. The cold weather can be detrimental to their health if they don’t stay warm. KSLA News 12 talked with the Caddo Council on Aging about the services...
cenlanow.com
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
KSLA
Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services. Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather. “Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”
KSLA
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. 4 inmates in custody after escaping. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The four men escaped from the...
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen at home on North Emerald Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing woman. Diamond Davenport, 31, was last seen at her home in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop on Jan. 26, police say. Davenport stands is 5′,11″ tall and weighs about 280 pounds. She has black hair.
Boat Wandering Cross Lake Looking for it’s Owner
With social media, we've all seen posts about lost children, lost or found dogs, there was even a post last week about the Caddo Sheriff's Department trying to find the owner of a lost horse. But Tuesday we have a post about a lost boat. Cross Lake levels have been...
KSLA
Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
KSLA
Dozens of hoodies confiscated from Airline High students on freezing day; school releases statement
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Airline High School’s principal is responding after a number of concerned parents reached out to KSLA about students’ jackets being confiscated on a day when temperatures were in the low-30s. School officials say on Thursday, Feb. 1, 42 hoodies were confiscated from students....
