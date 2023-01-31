ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 3

mike
2d ago

whatever happens we should not cancel school on their "predictions" like last time on "bad weather"

Reply(1)
4
 

KSLA

Heavy rain tapering to showers this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heading into the afternoon, the heavier rain will shift east but scattered showers will continue to be widespread. It will stay very chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Watch for some areas of residual flooding thanks to all the heavy rain earlier today.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Drying out and warming up for the weekend!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will finally be winding down this evening. Dry weather, some sunshine and gradually warmer weather is expected through the weekend. The quiet stretch won’t last long though with more rain coming in by the middle of next week. Light rain and showers will linger...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Cold, wet, dangerous conditions cripple the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex remains in Mother Nature's icy grip Wednesday, much like a large portion of the country. A winter storm warning and an ice storm warning are in effect in our region. Roads are slick making driving dangerous and tree limbs are breaking due to the weight of ice in some areas. Power outages are not out of the question due to down tree limbs. If you have to get out in this weather, please be careful. It's probably best to just stay inside.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Icy conditions possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We continue to track ugly weather in the ArkLaTex with rain and freezing rain/sleet threatening the I-30 Corridor this afternoon. Highs only reached the upper-30s across much of the region, and the low-40s were reached in the southeastern portion but only just. Even colder...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday

The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area

A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services. Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather. “Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cross Lake closed due to high water levels

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. 4 inmates in custody after escaping. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The four men escaped from the...
WASKOM, TX
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Woman last seen at home on North Emerald Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing woman. Diamond Davenport, 31, was last seen at her home in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop on Jan. 26, police say. Davenport stands is 5′,11″ tall and weighs about 280 pounds. She has black hair.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

