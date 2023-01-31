Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Storms pour summer’s worth of rain on New Zealand in one day — and water keeps coming
CORRECTION: Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand, was misidentified in an earlier version of this article. The error has been corrected. The corrected article is below. In one day, New Zealand’s largest city received more than an entire summer’s worth of rain, according to weather officials. Videos...
Weather tracker: Auckland hit by wettest January on record
High temperatures allow more moisture to be held in atmosphere, with Westport in South Island recording its hottest day
Auckland floods: city begins clean-up after ‘biggest climate event’ in New Zealand’s history
Insurers say devastating flooding in Auckland was the “biggest climate event” in New Zealand’s history, as rain eased after days of downpours and a clean-up of the city began. Friday was the wettest day on record for New Zealand’s largest city, with severe rain leading flood waters...
BBC
Auckland weather: Flood-hit region suffers more heavy rain
More heavy rainfall has brought havoc to the New Zealand city of Auckland, downing trees, flooding homes and closing major roads. Weather watchers said more than a month of rain had fallen in 24 hours, affecting roads and rail, as the region reels from deadly floods last week. Four people...
natureworldnews.com
24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms
According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
Dangerously cold weather forecast across central, northern US
As a winter storm brings heavy snow to the Rockies, Plains and Midwest, the central and northern U.S. will see temperatures plummet as arctic air moves into the regions.
AOL Corp
Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain
A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Cyclone Cheneso Unleashes Days of Flooding Rainfall, Damaging Winds in Madagascar
The recent weather report said Madagascar suffered from days of flooding rainfall and damaging winds. Madagascar is vulnerable to extreme weather events, especially flooding and rainfall. According to AccuWeather's latest news (Feb. 1, 2023), Tropical Cyclone Cheneso unloaded in Madagascar, causing flooding rainfall for about ten days. The cyclone made...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather: Northeast Braces for Freezing Rain and Heavy Snowfall Brought by Winter Storm
Millions of Americans were under winter weather warnings or advisories on Thursday as a storm blanketed the Midwest before moving toward the Northeast and pummeling Denver with the heaviest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years. The Northeast is expected to experience freezing rain and heavy snowfall. By Friday...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New Zealand, Heavy Rain and Flooding Continues
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Service across the country as inclement weather with heavy rain and deadly flooding has continued in Auckland and other areas for almost a week as of Thursday, February 2. The severe storm alerts also pertain to the disruptive, life-threatening risks of...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Brings Snow To New England, Interior Northeast As It Winds Down Friday
Winter Storm Iggy is bringing snow to New England and the interior Northeast to end the week. The storm has blanketed parts of the West, Plains and Midwest since last Sunday. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant
Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant. When an excessive amount of rain falls too quickly and for too long without being absorbed by the ground, flash flooding results. Thunderstorms are nothing new to people However, if one of these storm cells stays over a certain location for several hours and pours down torrential rain, it may cause hazardous flash floods that endanger people’s lives and property.
