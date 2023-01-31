ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Auckland weather: Flood-hit region suffers more heavy rain

More heavy rainfall has brought havoc to the New Zealand city of Auckland, downing trees, flooding homes and closing major roads. Weather watchers said more than a month of rain had fallen in 24 hours, affecting roads and rail, as the region reels from deadly floods last week. Four people...
natureworldnews.com

24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms

According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain

A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Cyclone Cheneso Unleashes Days of Flooding Rainfall, Damaging Winds in Madagascar

The recent weather report said Madagascar suffered from days of flooding rainfall and damaging winds. Madagascar is vulnerable to extreme weather events, especially flooding and rainfall. According to AccuWeather's latest news (Feb. 1, 2023), Tropical Cyclone Cheneso unloaded in Madagascar, causing flooding rainfall for about ten days. The cyclone made...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New Zealand, Heavy Rain and Flooding Continues

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Service across the country as inclement weather with heavy rain and deadly flooding has continued in Auckland and other areas for almost a week as of Thursday, February 2. The severe storm alerts also pertain to the disruptive, life-threatening risks of...
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant

Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant. When an excessive amount of rain falls too quickly and for too long without being absorbed by the ground, flash flooding results. Thunderstorms are nothing new to people However, if one of these storm cells stays over a certain location for several hours and pours down torrential rain, it may cause hazardous flash floods that endanger people’s lives and property.

