Grove City, PA

Farm and Dairy

2 Story home on 11 acres and misc.

11 Wooded Acres – Improvements Include Good Two-Story, Three-Bedroom Home Plus Apartment/Duplex. Detached Garage – Salem Twp. – Columbiana Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 4907 Industrial Rd., Leetonia, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 45 south of Salem, Ohio, or north of Lisbon, Ohio, to Industrial Rd. and address. Watch for KIKO signs.
LEETONIA, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
ASHTABULA, OH
wtae.com

Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. library branches to extend schedules beginning Monday

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is announcing some branches will extend hours beginning on Monday, February 6. The change means that all Public Library branches will now be open 6 days a week. Branches that are extending hours include:. Campbell Library, 436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd, Lowellville, adds one...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
visitmercercountypa.com

Park Inn By Radisson Sharon PA

We are the only full service hotel in Mercer County, PA with amenities like, indoor hotel pool, hot tub, sauna, gym, and bar & restaurant. We also have multiple banquet rooms to host corporate & social events.
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
tourcounsel.com

Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
MONACA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV.  She pointed...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
YourErie

Erie man charged in Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam

An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam. Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Buy, sell and trade sneaker shop opens in Hubbard

Sweven Kicks is officially open at 304 N. Main St. in Hubbard. The new business, owned by Michael Scoville, offers affordable gently used and new high-end sneakers and other brand name items. It was the owners passion for higher-end sneakers as a child that led him to open up shop.
HUBBARD, OH

