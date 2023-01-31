Read full article on original website
Clearwater Living Completes 117-Unit Senior Housing Facility in Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced completion of Clearwater at Glendora, a high-end senior living facility equipped for residents seeking assisted living and memory care services. The 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot two-story building provides 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory impairment. Residents will have several layout options ranging from single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one- and two-bedroom room units available. Move-ins are scheduled for early 2023.
California Landmark Group Sells 84-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village for $46.5MM
Los Angeles, Calif. –– CBRE brokered the sale of LC by CLG, an 84-unit multifamily community located in the Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., for $46.5 million. CBRE’s Dean Zander and Stewart Weston represented the seller, California Landmark Group, a local real estate developer known for...
Paladin Equity’s 118-Hotel in Ontario Moved Forward by Planning Commission
A proposed plan for a 118-room Everhome Suites Hotel has taken another step forward. In a meeting held last week, the Ontario Planning Commission voted to move forward a development plan for the project and ultimately recommend the city council approve it. The Choice Hotels-branded project is being developed by Los Angeles-based Paladin Equity Capital and will also include a drive-thru restaurant.
California company to build logistics complex
CALIFORNIA COMPANY BUYS 94 ACRES TO BUILD LOGISTICS COMPLEX. DIV Industrial, a newly formed institutional-level investor and developer of industrial real estate, announces its official company launch and first acquisition. The new Irvine, California-based firm has acquired 94 acres for the development of El Dorado Valley Logistics Center, a 1.7-million-square-foot Class A industrial complex. At completion, the cutting-edge, modern facility will be LEED certified and establish a new distribution location in the Western U.S., providing an alternative and efficient connection point between key regional logistics hubs.
USC Plans 220,000 SQFT Research Facility at Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles
The University of Southern California is planning to add a new research facility to its Health Sciences Campus. According to planning documents recently filed with the City of Los Angeles, the university is planning a 220,000 square foot building that would be known as the Discovery and Translational Hub. The...
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
Manhattan West Real Estate Buys 59,754 SQFT Industrial Park for $16.5MM in Fountain Valley
Los Angeles – Manhattan West Real Estate, a division of Manhattan West, a Los Angeles-based global strategic investment firm offering an integrated platform of investments and services, announced today the $16.5 million acquisition of Talbert-Mount Washington Industrial Park, a two-building multi-tenant industrial asset totaling 59,754 square feet (sf) in Fountain Valley, CA. The property is situated on 2.9 acres and includes 18071 MT Washington Street, a 28,754-sf building, and 11190-11240 Talbert Avenue, a 31,000-sf building.
Pacific Urban Acquires Five Southern California Multifamily Properties Totaling 1,299 Units for $560.4MM
LOS ANGELES, CA – Multifamily owner-operator and investment manager Pacific Urban Investors (“Pacific”) acquired five properties totaling 1,299 units with a total consideration of $560.4 Million in Southern California during 2022. This includes two assets located in the San Diego MSA, with one in Poway and one in Oceanside, two assets in the Ventura County MSA, with one in Camarillo and one in Moorpark, and one asset located in the Los Angeles MSA, more specifically, Warner Center. In total, at year end 2022, Pacific’s Southern California portfolio consists of 20 properties totaling 4,761 units.
BWE Appoints Senior Vice President in Los Angeles Office
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE), a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, announced today that Mike Guterman has joined the company as a Senior Vice President in the Los Angeles office. Guterman brings more than two decades of experience in real estate capital finance to BWE. “BWE...
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
Slapfish founder Andrew Gruel starts over again with another restaurant
Chef Andrew Gruel and his wife Lauren have finally opened Calico Fish House, the pair announced on Wednesday. The concept, which was announced in July when Gruel chose to sell his original restaurant chain Slapfish to private equity and leave the company, is full-service, a first for Gruel. “Calico is...
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
James Beard Foundation Names 2 O.C. Chefs as Semifinalists
Chefs Michael Reed of Anaheim's Poppy & Seed and Carlos Salgado of Costa Mesa's Taco Maria made the exclusive list announced last week. The post James Beard Foundation Names 2 O.C. Chefs as Semifinalists appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
The Best Breweries In Santa Ana, CA
Sunny California is the ideal location to crack open a cold brew or sip on a refreshing beer. So if you are in the Santa Ana area of California and are looking for your new favorite brew, look no further. Santa Ana is home to an array of amazing breweries that craft exceptional ales to suit every taste!
Construction Underway of a 520,000 SQFT Mixed-use Development at 3545 Wilshire Blvd. In Los Angeles
Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood will soon be home to a significant mixed-use project proposed by the city’s Jamison Properties. Construction is now underway of a 520,000-square-foot, 428-unit mixed-use complex named OPUS, that will include two residential towers, retail space and a parking garage at 3545 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown across the street from the Wilshire/Normandie subway station.
New Lesbian Bar, Ruby Fruit, to Open in L.A.
In a bad news–good news development, a popular bar and restaurant in Los Angeles is closing, but a new lesbian bar will occupy its space, giving L.A. its first ongoing lesbian establishment since 2017. Eszett, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and specializing in natural wines and unusual cuisine,...
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
Historical Happenings: The Last Great Train Robbery of Orange County
The old “Wild West” had long been tamed and settled before Ole Hanson rode into the area to establish San Clemente in the 1920s. What had been an Old West-style cattle ranch was being plowed under to form this modern Spanish Village by the Sea. It was assumed...
Welcome our New Assistant Principal, Mrs. Ruiz-Flores
Anaheim High School welcomes Mrs. Ruiz-Flores, the new assistant principal for our current 11th graders. She was born and raised in Nicaragua, in Central America. Before becoming an administrator, she was a high school counselor for over 20 years. She received her Bachelors and Master’s degree in counseling, then she attended Cal State Fullerton to do her administrative credential.
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
