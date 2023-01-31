ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Living Completes 117-Unit Senior Housing Facility in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced completion of Clearwater at Glendora, a high-end senior living facility equipped for residents seeking assisted living and memory care services. The 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot two-story building provides 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory impairment. Residents will have several layout options ranging from single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one- and two-bedroom room units available. Move-ins are scheduled for early 2023.
Pacific Urban Acquires Five Southern California Multifamily Properties Totaling 1,299 Units for $560.4MM

LOS ANGELES, CA – Multifamily owner-operator and investment manager Pacific Urban Investors (“Pacific”) acquired five properties totaling 1,299 units with a total consideration of $560.4 Million in Southern California during 2022. This includes two assets located in the San Diego MSA, with one in Poway and one in Oceanside, two assets in the Ventura County MSA, with one in Camarillo and one in Moorpark, and one asset located in the Los Angeles MSA, more specifically, Warner Center. In total, at year end 2022, Pacific’s Southern California portfolio consists of 20 properties totaling 4,761 units.
Construction Underway of a 520,000 SQFT Mixed-use Development at 3545 Wilshire Blvd. In Los Angeles

Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood will soon be home to a significant mixed-use project proposed by the city’s Jamison Properties. Construction is now underway of a 520,000-square-foot, 428-unit mixed-use complex named OPUS, that will include two residential towers, retail space and a parking garage at 3545 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown across the street from the Wilshire/Normandie subway station.
