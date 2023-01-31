ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton

Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Car From a Local Dealer

ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership

ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Ithaca Man Lies to Police; Flees and Fights Officers

On Sunday, January 29th, around 4 in the morning an Ithaca Police Officer observed a bicyclist violate traffic laws near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. IPD conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist. While interviewing the cyclist, officers suspected the cyclist gave...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities

Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman

A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On February 1st, 2023, at approximately 10:20 PM Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for a report of a subject laying in the roadway. According to Elmira Police, as officers were responding to this call, a second call was received that the subject laying in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating serious crash in Smithfield

Smithfield, NY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident on Swamp Road in the Town of Smithfield. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, January 30, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Swamp Road, north of Fearon Road in the Town of Smithfield, regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with a serious injury.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY

