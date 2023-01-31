Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Broward superintendent negotiates $365K separation agreement with school board
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools welcomed Vickie L. Cartwright as superintendent on Feb. 24, 2022, and after months of uncertainty, her attorneys negotiated a separation agreement with the school board on Thursday. The negotiations lasted about four hours and the agreement was that the superintendent’s payout...
Black history: Nine Palm Beach County sites, venues with significance to Black community
Black history is intricately woven into Palm Beach County's past. Here are just some of the sites and venues with historic significance to the Black community. The Sunset Lounge ...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
WPBF News 25
Mayor of Belle Glade, K9 expert criticize deputies' use of force during arrest
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The mayor of Belle Glade and experts are raising questions about two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and the use of a K9 that repeatedly bit a man who was handcuffed with his feet bound. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 handler and another...
Top principal, assistant principal, teacher, school-related employee honored
The School District of Palm Beach County and Education Foundation of Palm Beach County named the 2023 principal, assistant principal, teacher, and school-related employee of the year.
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
Elderly Lyft Driver From Palm Beach County Is Missing
Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was on his way to pick up customers Monday afternoon, and his daughter says his phone was off an hour later and hasn't been turned back on.
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent
A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction.
wtoc.com
74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days. Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”. Levin has been officially declared a missing...
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road
The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
Town hall meeting at West Palm Beach church to focus on policing
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly is expected to attend an informal town hall-type meeting at a local church Tuesday.
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
A man is taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach near Sample Road, not far from the Palm Beach County line.
wqcs.org
Black History Month: St. Lucie County Sheriff Remembers Captain Pat Duval
Fort Pierce - Thursday February 2, 2023: Hired in 1954, Pat Duval was St. Lucie County's first black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to the head of the detective bureau in 1973, and he...
cbs12.com
Belle Glade mayor feels PBSO deputies used excessive force in arrest with K9
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Belle Glade Mayor says he feels PBSO deputies used excessive force in the arrest of a man last week. The incident was caught on cellphone video shot by a bystander. Mayor Steve Wilson watched the video and then gave us his reaction. "It's...
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
cw34.com
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 killed in fiery crash alongside Flagler Drive in West Palm Seaside
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police...
