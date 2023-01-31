ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wtoc.com

74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days. Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”. Levin has been officially declared a missing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road

The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

