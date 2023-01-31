Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Media Poll: Sacred Heart No. 1, new team in rankings

Fresh off its Louisville Invitational Tournament championship, the Sacred Heart Academy basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in the Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Media Poll.

The Valkyries (21-3) received 15 of the 16 first-place votes. LIT runner-up Manual (21-2) is No. 2. Cooper (17-3) received the other first place vote and is followed by McCracken County (24-2) and Mercy (16-8) in the top five.

All “A” Classic champion Covington Holy Cross (21-5) joined the top 10 at No. 7. Bowling Green (15-8) dropped out of the top 10 as the result of Covington Holy Cross’ climb.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Along with the statewide top 10, voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

Here are the rankings:

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (15) 21-3 158 1

2. Manual 21-2 142 2

3. Cooper (1) 17-3 120 3

4. McCracken County 24-2 116 4

5. Mercy 16-8 92 5

6. George Rogers Clark 15-6 68 7

7. Covington Holy Cross 21-5 39 NR

8. Henderson County 15-4 37 6

9. Ryle 17-7 29 8

10. Christian Academy 15-5 23 9

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 21, Pulaski County 9, Graves County 7, North Laurel 5, Bethlehem 3, Pikeville 3, Central 2, Danville 2, Franklin County 2, Dixie Heights 1, Madison Central 1.

First Region

1. McCracken County

2. Graves County

3. Christian Fellowship

4. Carlisle County

5. Mayfield

Second Region

1. Henderson County

2. Hopkins County Central

3. Crittenden County

4. Union County

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins

Third Region

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Meade County

3. Breckinridge County

4. Owensboro

5. Butler County

Fourth Region

1. Bowling Green

2. Barren County

3. Franklin-Simpson

4. Metcalfe County

5. Monroe County

Fifth Region

1. Bethlehem

2. Taylor County

3. Nelson County

4. North Hardin

5. John Hardin

Sixth Region

1. Mercy

2. Whitefield Academy

3. Bullitt East

4. North Bullitt

5. Bullitt Central

Seventh Region

1. Sacred Heart

2. Manual

3. Central

4. Christian Academy

5. Assumption

Eighth Region

1. Spencer County

2. Anderson County

3. Owen County

4. Grant County

5. South Oldham

Ninth Region

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Dixie Heights

5. Conner

10th Region

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Paris

4. Bishop Brossart

5. Scott

11th Region

1. Frederick Douglass

2. Franklin County

3. Madison Central

4. Berea

5. Great Crossing

12th Region

1. Danville

2. Danville Christian

3. Southwestern

4. Rockcastle County

5. Pulaski County

13th Region

1. North Laurel

2. Corbin

3. Knox Central

4. South Laurel

5. Bell County

14th Region

1. Perry County Central

2. Leslie County

3. Knott County Central

4. Owsley County

5. Hazard

15th Region

1. Pikeville

2. Lawrence County

3. Johnson Central

4. Martin County

5. Paintsville

16th Region

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Rowan County

4. Ashland Blazer

5. Lewis County

