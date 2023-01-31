ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, FL

High School Boys Basketball: Two stirring victories vault Jay to elite status in Class 1A

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
With winning campaigns over the past three seasons, the Jay boys basketball team has knocked on the door of Class 1A's premier programs.

But if the past month is an indication, the Royals have not only arrived, they have stamped themselves a team to be reckoned with.

Jay put the classification on notice with back-to-back road wins over previously unbeaten Paxton and Chipley. The Bobcats and Tigers were ranked third and second, respectively, at the time of those contests.

Currently sporting a 16-3 record as well as a 10-game winning streak, the Royals have climbed to fifth in the state leading up to its matchup with No. 8 Chipley. That game takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jay High School.

"A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into this for sure," Royals junior guard Ethan McDonald said. "We've worked and practiced for a while trying to get to this moment and we finally got there. I don't think we're at our full potential yet, but we'll get there and it's going to be good."

The first part of Jay's "moment" occurred on Jan. 10 in a low-scoring showdown against the defending 1A champions. Paxton was up 31-28 entering the entering the fourth quarter, but the Royals outscored the hosts 16-8 through the final eight minutes en route to a 44-39. The Bobcats were limited to nearly 16 points below their season scoring average.

Two nights later in another defensive masterpiece, the Royals were nearly led wire-to-wire in a 58-48 triumph over the Tigers, who were held to 26 percent shooting from the field.

As exhibited in their two triumphs against region title contenders, Jay's defense is one of the prominent reasons why the team has succeed to this point and hopes to play into March. The team is relinquishing just 42.7 points per game, which is nearly seven points less than what it gave up a year ago.

“That’s something that we’ve concentrated on since the beginning," Royals head coach Hank Hullett said. "We have a knack for scoring a little bit, but that doesn’t really matter if you can’t stop the other team from scoring. That’s something that we’ve tried to harp on and practice daily in trying to prepare for those specific teams.”

McDonald added: “That’s mostly part of the game plan, is just to go in and play hard, strong defense. Every player on the bench that comes in plays hard defense. We all bring energy on defense and that’s what gets everybody going.”

Offensively, McDonald and senior forward Tristan Watson carry the load, as has been the case for the last number of years. However, the duo isn't asked to do as much.

Watson and McDonald, who put in his 1,000th career point on Dec. 29 from St. Luke's Episcopal, have combined to averaged 29.1 points per game, which is the fewest the tandem has put up over the past three years.

Additionally, the two players have taken 41 percent of the team's shot attempts from the field. That's down from 49 percent last season and 53 percent a season ago.

“Both of those guys, with the influx of players, have forced less shots this year and really have tried to get everybody involved," Hullett said. "I’m really proud of that, with them welcoming people from junior varsity and some of the other new pieces and trying to get them incorporated in our system.”

For Watson, as one of the team's two seniors, taking less shots and sacrificing for the good of the team signifies his growth as a leader.

“Over the years, I’ve seen leaders come in and show me exactly what I need to do. And I’ve learned what not to do,” Watson said.

With the star players taken a step back, others have taken a step up.

Standing at 6-foot-6, junior forward Mason Allen is the team's third leading scorer at 9.9 points per game. He is also tied with Watson for the team lead in made 3-pointers. While Allen is a threat from the perimeter, 6-8 junior center Matthew Skipper provides scoring punch from the paint.

Senior forward Landry Locklin and junior guard Sam Melvin are two other key pieces because their intangibles. Hullett regards Locklin as one of the team's smartest players who "is in the right spot at the right time." As for Melvin, he is a solid screener who isn't afraid to dive on the floor for loose balls.

“Everybody on this team contributes one way or another and it’s great to see," Hullett said. "Whether they are cheering for teammates, getting 30 seconds in a game or five minutes in a game, they are giving everything that they got. We’re a family and we say ‘family’ when we break it down because everybody wants the best for each other.”

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

