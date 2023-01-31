Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Media Poll: Warren Central still unanimous No. 1
For the second straight week, the Warren Central High School boys basketball team is the unanimous No. 1 pick in the Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.
The Dragons (21-1) received all 16 first-place votes and have a 12-game winning streak entering Friday's game against No. 10 Bowling Green (21-4).
Vote now: Who's your pick for Louisville high school boys athlete of the week as KHSAA basketball playoffs loom?
Following Warren Central in the top four are Lexington Catholic (22-2), Covington Catholic (18-2) and defending state champion George Rogers Clark (16-4).
Bowling Green (21-4) rejoined the top 10 at the No. 10 spot. Collins (18-3) dropped out after a 62-56 loss at Woodford County on Friday.
The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.
Vote now: Who's your pick for Louisville high school girls athlete of the week — highlighted by LIT standouts
Along with the statewide top 10, voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.
Here are the rankings:
Boys statewide poll
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Warren Central (16) 21-1 160 1
2. Lexington Catholic 22-2 127 2
3. Covington Catholic 18-2 120 3
4. George Rogers Clark 16-4 106 6
5. (tie) Ballard 17-3 75 4
5. (tie) Great Crossing 20-4 75 5
7. Mason County 22-2 74 7
8. North Oldham 18-5 65 8
9. Lyon County 17-5 22 10
10. Bowling Green 21-4 18 NR
Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12, Frederick Douglass 9, Evangel Christian 8, Collins 5, Covington Holy Cross 2, Owensboro Catholic 1, North Laurel 1.
First Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Calloway County
3. Paducah Tilghman
4. Marshall County
5. Mayfield
Second Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. University Heights
2. Lyon County
3. Christian County
4. Madisonville-North Hopkins
5. Henderson County
Third Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Ohio County
3. Owensboro
4. McLean County
5. Butler County
Fourth Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Warren Central
2. Bowling Green
3. South Warren
4. Franklin-Simpson
5. Barren County
Fifth Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald
1. Taylor County
2. LaRue County
3. Elizabethtown
4. North Hardin
5. Central Hardin
Sixth Region
J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal
1. Evangel Christian
2. Western
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
4. Butler
5. DeSales
Seventh Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Ballard
2. Trinity
3. Male
More high school basketball: Seventh Region preview? Cole Edelen, Male boys basketball exact revenge against Ballard
4. Manual
5. St. Xavier
Eighth Region
1. North Oldham
2. Collins
3. Simon Kenton
4. Spencer County
5. Woodford County
Ninth Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Conner
2. Covington Catholic
3. Covington Holy Cross
4. Newport
5. Highlands
10 th Region
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Mason County
3. Campbell County
4. Harrison County
5. Scott
11 th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Lexington Catholic
2. Frederick Douglass
3. Great Crossing
4. Madison Central
5. Lexington Christian
12 th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Lincoln County
2. Pulaski County
3. West Jessamine
4. McCreary Central
5. Danville
13 th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. North Laurel
2. Harlan
3. Harlan County
4. Corbin
5. South Laurel
14 th Region
1. Hazard
2. Letcher County Central
3. Perry County Central
4. Breathitt County
5. Estill County
15 th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Martin County
2. Pikeville
3. Shelby Valley
4. Pike County Central
5. Floyd Central
16 th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Ashland Blazer
2. Boyd County
3. Russell
4. Morgan County
5. Fleming County
Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Media Poll: Warren Central still unanimous No. 1
Comments / 0