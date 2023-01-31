Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Media Poll: Warren Central still unanimous No. 1

For the second straight week, the Warren Central High School boys basketball team is the unanimous No. 1 pick in the Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Dragons (21-1) received all 16 first-place votes and have a 12-game winning streak entering Friday's game against No. 10 Bowling Green (21-4).

Vote now: Who's your pick for Louisville high school boys athlete of the week as KHSAA basketball playoffs loom?

Following Warren Central in the top four are Lexington Catholic (22-2), Covington Catholic (18-2) and defending state champion George Rogers Clark (16-4).

Bowling Green (21-4) rejoined the top 10 at the No. 10 spot. Collins (18-3) dropped out after a 62-56 loss at Woodford County on Friday.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Vote now: Who's your pick for Louisville high school girls athlete of the week — highlighted by LIT standouts

Along with the statewide top 10, voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

Here are the rankings:

Boys statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Warren Central (16) 21-1 160 1

2. Lexington Catholic 22-2 127 2

3. Covington Catholic 18-2 120 3

4. George Rogers Clark 16-4 106 6

5. (tie) Ballard 17-3 75 4

5. (tie) Great Crossing 20-4 75 5

7. Mason County 22-2 74 7

8. North Oldham 18-5 65 8

9. Lyon County 17-5 22 10

10. Bowling Green 21-4 18 NR

Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12, Frederick Douglass 9, Evangel Christian 8, Collins 5, Covington Holy Cross 2, Owensboro Catholic 1, North Laurel 1.

First Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Calloway County

3. Paducah Tilghman

4. Marshall County

5. Mayfield

Second Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. University Heights

2. Lyon County

3. Christian County

4. Madisonville-North Hopkins

5. Henderson County

Third Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Ohio County

3. Owensboro

4. McLean County

5. Butler County

Fourth Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Warren Central

2. Bowling Green

3. South Warren

4. Franklin-Simpson

5. Barren County

Fifth Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald

1. Taylor County

2. LaRue County

3. Elizabethtown

4. North Hardin

5. Central Hardin

Sixth Region

J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal

1. Evangel Christian

2. Western

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

4. Butler

5. DeSales

Seventh Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Ballard

2. Trinity

3. Male

More high school basketball: Seventh Region preview? Cole Edelen, Male boys basketball exact revenge against Ballard

4. Manual

5. St. Xavier

Eighth Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. North Oldham

2. Collins

3. Simon Kenton

4. Spencer County

5. Woodford County

Ninth Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Newport

5. Highlands

10 th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Campbell County

4. Harrison County

5. Scott

11 th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Lexington Catholic

2. Frederick Douglass

3. Great Crossing

4. Madison Central

5. Lexington Christian

12 th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Lincoln County

2. Pulaski County

3. West Jessamine

4. McCreary Central

5. Danville

13 th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. North Laurel

2. Harlan

3. Harlan County

4. Corbin

5. South Laurel

14 th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Hazard

2. Letcher County Central

3. Perry County Central

4. Breathitt County

5. Estill County

15 th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Martin County

2. Pikeville

3. Shelby Valley

4. Pike County Central

5. Floyd Central

16 th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Ashland Blazer

2. Boyd County

3. Russell

4. Morgan County

5. Fleming County

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Media Poll: Warren Central still unanimous No. 1