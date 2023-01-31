ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Puttery brings new nightlife to Pittsburgh

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH – Adults can enjoy creative cocktails and golf-related leisure at Puttery, the newest socializing experience opening Feb. 17 in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Puttery will anchor The Vision on Fifteenth, an eight-story, mixed-use building featuring 275,000 square feetof commercial, research and retail space at 116 15th St., one block from the Allegheny River.

Drive Shack Inc. says Pittsburgh will be its eighth Puttery location, and second in Pennsylvania.

"Pittsburgh is nationally known for its energetic sports culture, so it was only a matter of time before webrought Puttery to the City of Champions,” Drive Shack president Hana Khouri said in a press release. “As a city also rich with innovation, cultural attractions and diverse culinary cuisine, the Puttery experience is a natural complement to the vibrant Strip District neighborhood.”

Spanning two levels, the 19,000-square-foot venue with a capacity for 400 guests will feature three uniquely themed, nine-hole miniature golf courses (resembling a library, lodge and garage) with innovative scoring technology and several bar and lounge areas.

Guests can indulge in a chef-driven menu alongside expertly curated craft cocktails. The Puttery Pittsburgh press announcement Thursday promised breathtaking views of the city.

Puttery is currently open in The Colony, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include Washington, D.C., Miami, Houston, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

